Are you a workaholic? Here’s how to declutter your brain

For many people, working doesn't just mean doing it to pay the bills. It may develop into a calling or a source of satisfaction. But being committed to your work and being a workaholic are two different things. Work addiction and stress affect both men and women equally.

However, studies indicate that women are more likely to experience workaholism, and this puts their health at greater danger. Women experience significantly higher levels of work stress, anxiety and depression than men, with workplace sexism and family responsibilities adding to the pressure. This is exacerbated by the fact that women believe they must work twice as hard to prove they are as good as their male counterparts. How to know you’re addicted to work?

Having no sense of boundaries.

Hardly taking time away from your desk to eat lunch.

Feeling restless or stressed out when you’re not at work.

You deprioritise hobbies, leisure activities and/or exercise because of your work. These are just a few examples that can help you determine if you might be a borderline workaholic.

If your job is interfering with your home life, friendships or health, you must reduce the negative effects of work stress and alter your work habits. Tips to help you take a step back Taking care of yourself.

Every night, set aside 15 to 30 minutes to sit, reflect, meditate or read anything to help you unwind.

Work smart, not hard, and take breaks in between.

Schedule your tasks from most important to least.

Social activities such as work lunches are recommended.