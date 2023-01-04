Back at the office? Here’s how to survive a toxic workplace

Do you experience fear when you first awake? Before you even get to the workplace, do you find yourself wishing it was “home time”? What if you are aware that your co-workers want you fired?

Do you get your things and go outside, or do you turn around and fight? You are not alone whether you are in a position of authority or are just attempting to go up the corporate ladder; 40% to 50% of us work in toxic environments. The reality is that “toxic workplaces” are as prevalent as wintertime colds. Although the initial signs and symptoms could be faint, if ignored, they will rapidly worsen and spread, infecting everyone in your path. Unfortunately, that also applies to your closest friends and family.

So how precisely can we break free from this destructive cycle and achieve meaning and equilibrium in our lives? After all, we spend more than half of each day at work. It’s crucial to be able to detect, acknowledge, and comprehend “why” your business is always in a state of chaos. Being respected and accepted by our peers is crucial since we are social beings. Unfortunately, there is a far bigger issue at hand.

Since the dawn of time, our civilisation has been characterised by the need and desire for control. Even if fighting with weapons is no longer the accepted method for resolving our disputes, we nevertheless compete by using deceit and tarnishing the names of our opponents. Unfortunately, it has become customary for us to look for and point out the “weaknesses” of our co-workers in order to strengthen our position within a firm.

Tragically, the most prevalent kind of systematic harassment dates back as far as the hills – there is classism, as well as racism, misogyny and ageism. In the business world, you are more likely to be at the top of the ladder if you are a white male by default. Despite our best efforts to the contrary, even in the “modern” period, this is an unavoidable truth. There could be a “token” Uncle Tom in a position of authority, but he won’t give up his valuable influence to help others. He understands that if he isn’t an expert at playing Monopoly, his position of power might be taken from him at any time.

The definition of monopoly in Wikipedia is given by Sir Edward Coke as “allowance by the monarch to any person or corporate for the exclusive purchasing, selling, producing, working or using anything, whereby any individual or corporate are sought to be restrained of any freedom or liberty that they had previously”. In light of this, how can we achieve success and ascend to a position of power (fulfilment) if we don’t belong to this group? We must first realise our value and have faith in ourselves. We can’t expect other people to see our potential if we don’t have that self-awareness.

The notion of working hard and taking pleasure in our job sounds strange these days. People appear to accomplish the bare minimum. Finding our calling at work not only feeds our spirits but also distinguishes us from others. We must shine if we are to advance! We need to speak up when we are continuously put in danger. We cannot just ignore the problem by acting as though it doesn’t exist. The more we wait to address it, the worse it gets. Something that is actually not a huge concern becomes overpowering all of a sudden. Make sure you have “everything” recorded before bringing your complaints to the boss. When we are irritated, we have a tendency to forget extremely crucial information that has to be handled, which prevents us from identifying the true cause of the issue.