Bella Hadid: ‘I can’t look at social media notifications’

The 25-year-old model has decided to distance herself from platforms like Twitter and Instagram, because the social media sphere causes her to lose track of herself and her real priorities.

Bella – who has 53 million followers on Instagram and more than one million followers on Twitter – explained: “The whole Instagram and Twitter world, it’s out for me – I just can’t look at notifications anymore.

“Once we start to be so aware of what every single person thinks of us, you start to lose track of what you need and what you want. These horrible anxieties we all have – I feel like that’s what’s circulating on the internet."

Despite this, Bella acknowledges there is still a “really beautiful part of the internet”, where people from different corners of the world can connect with each other.