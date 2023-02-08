Brain health: Tips on how to avoid brain deterioration and be brain healthy for life

It’s been said that our memories influence who we are in countless ways. That our memories represent our internal biographies, stories that we tell ourselves about our lives.

It’s believed they reveal our connections with others and the people we have encountered during our lives. Our memories are essential to the core of who we are as people but as we age our memory declines. Memory decline can be a devastating disease impairing life quality and work productivity. The good news is that researchers continue to learn more about how our brains can adapt and form new neural connections. A study on “Delaying memory decline: different options and emerging solutions”, asserts that our memory is a skill, and just like other skills, it can be improved with practice and healthy overall habits. You can start small. For example, pick a new challenging activity to learn, incorporate a few minutes of exercise into your day, maintain a sleep schedule, and eat a few more green vegetables, fish, and nuts.

As Oscar Wilde said: “Memory … is the diary that we all carry about with us.” Several factors, such as ageing, chronic illnesses, and dietary habits, have been studied to see how they may impair memory. Making lifestyle adjustments is simple and has a lot of potential benefits for your overall health and memory.

Five ways to keep your memory sharp Manage your stress:

The constant drumbeat of daily stresses can distract you and affect your ability to focus and impair your memory. The main issue, though, is a persistently high level of anxiety, which can affect memory. Protecting your memory is one reason to develop a stress management plan: Yoga, meditation, deep breathing, and a “mindful” approach to living can all be beneficial. Have a sleep schedule: People who struggle to fall asleep at night are more likely to forget things than those who get a good night’s sleep. Insomnia, or having trouble falling or staying asleep, is the most prevalent cause of poor sleep. Many sleep medications have side effects that affect memory and other aspects of brain function.

Quit smoking: Smokers have a greater degree of age-related memory loss and other memory problems than non-smokers. In comparison to non-smokers, it has been claimed that people who smoke more than two packs a day at mid-life have a more than double the risk of acquiring dementia in old age. Drink in moderation: