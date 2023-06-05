Breaking mental health stigma: Why coping with mental illness is unique to each individual

In 2019, about 970 million people around the world lived with a mental disorder, which includes anxiety disorders and depressive disorders. Each year, the number of people with mental health disorders continues to grow, according to the World Health Organization. The effects of mental health illnesses can vary from chronic conditions that require constant care, support, and medication, to episodic illnesses that manifest themselves in acute and distressing episodes. These can often last for several days or weeks and can impact an individual's ability to function in daily life.

During a very dark period, what was the best thing you ever did for your mental health? — EPHRAIM❣️ (@_YourBoy_E) June 2, 2023 _YourBoy_E (@EPHRAIM❣️) tweeted: “During a very dark period, what was the best thing you ever did for your mental health?” Tweeps shared their insights on how they coped with mental health respite. @Modipadi said, “Went into solitary spiritually, had to go deep to find myself, then meditation and prayer🙌🏼😭”

@The Alpha_MJ said, “I went to the gym and stayed away from people as much as I can.” @Deevalogy said, “Deleted social media, stopped drinking and got active. Took some time to get there but disconnecting from the world is necessary sometimes to recharge your mind.” One thing is for sure; there is no “one-size-fits-all” solution when it comes to treating mental health problems and ways to cope.

People can and do cope differently with these issues, and experts say this is because mental health disorders can be caused by various factors, including inherited predispositions, life events, social support or lack of it, and physical health conditions. A person's genetics and family history can also play a significant role in their coping mechanisms for mental illness. People with a family history of depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder often have a higher likelihood of developing these conditions themselves. Sufferers of mental health issues in their family may also have different coping mechanisms compared to those who do not.

According to the Mental Health Foundation, trauma can make you more vulnerable to developing mental health problems. People who have experienced a traumatic event are more likely to develop conditions such as PTSD and generalised anxiety disorder. Further traumatic experiences can affect different people in varying ways, depending on the individual’s personality, resilience, and coping mechanisms.

About 970 million people around the world lived with a mental disorder, which includes anxiety disorders and depressive disorders. Picture: Thirdman /Pexels The support of friends, family, and the community can also have a significant impact on an individual's mental health, especially as they navigate the treatment and recovery process. Research suggests that social support can be the key to helping a person remain resilient and cope better with a mental health disorder. Conversely, a lack of support can be very detrimental and worsen the severity of the illness. Whether you are @ThembileMsuthu who says: “I accepted my situation and I allowed myself to go through that dark phase in my life without rushing the process! Or @Mfindsy who says, “I journaled…I could be blatantly honest in my pain & prayers. I still do at my happiest season.”

A person's mental health is influenced by numerous factors, such as genetics, lifestyle, and environment resulting in different manifestations and symptoms. Understanding that mental health is a complex, global experience is essential. It’s important to understand that every person has different coping mechanisms for mental illness, and what works for one person may not work for another is critical to providing effective care.