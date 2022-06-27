Carpo on mental health: ‘It’s okay to cry, it’s okay to hurt’

Media personality Solomon “Carpo” More, who recently opened up about his struggles with depression, says he’s on a mission to help destigmatise mental health illnesses, particularly among the youth. On Sunday, June 26, Carpo, along with his family and close friends, completed a 21km race to shine the spotlight on mental health.

In conversation with IOL Lifestyle, Carpo said he had to make a few personal adjustments including changing his lifestyle to overcome his own mental health challenges. “During the Covid-19 lockdown, I think it was level three or four, I saw Standard Bank was doing a 5km run for mental health awareness. I wanted to join, so I registered. I did the 5km run and it made me feel so good that I wanted to do it again,” he said. “I then challenged them to a 21km. I started running a lot on the road, because it made me feel better, mentally… It helped me think properly. I started changing my diet, changing my thinking. I started looking for help.”

The star further explains that he started battling depression after his parents passed away in 2007. “This race was important to me because losing both my parents, you know, was one of the most painful things I’ve ever been through. I tried committing suicide many times. “I started cutting myself because I thought there was nothing for me in this world. I was very depressed. I just wanted to end it.”

The Mahikeng-born star said it was important to have his family and friends come to support this initiative and actually participate in the initiative, because it was through their support that he is still standing today. “The race was really important to me because I wanted to send a message to say “it’s okay to cry. It’s okay to hurt. And it’s okay to talk to someone when you need help.” Taking to Instagram after the race on Sunday, Carpo’s bestie rapper Cassper Nyovest, who also took part in the challenge, congratulated the star on his achievement.

He wrote: “What a champion! I’m so fu**ing proud of you @carpomore. Thank you for inspiring us and pushing us with your 21km for mental health awareness today. You come a long way my dawg. I love you! #InItTogether #MentalHealthAwareness.” Seasoned radio host and TV presenter, Ayanda MVP, commented: “Well done bro! Usebenzile 🔥 Actor Kay Sibiya added: “Super proud bro 👊🏽”.