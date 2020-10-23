CBD really is the girl she thinks she is

I’m not an anxious person, or at least I thought I wasn’t before Miss Rona reared her ugly head. The national lockdown presented a series of challenges for me, including working from home, homeschooling my children and having to keep things from falling apart on the home front. It started with bouts of insomnia and night sweats. I’d wake up with a niggling feeling that refused to subside even as I did my daily mental check of things that had to be done. And then the emotion started getting heavier and heavier, like a rock that I kept on dropping but was too heavy to pick back up. The anxiety would start off in waves until it got to the point where it consumed my thoughts, making me irritable and emotional. I found myself snapping at the children for no apparent reason. My husband got the worst of it as I’d often direct my rage at him.

My fear and uncertainty were unfounded and yet they felt real. And then a relative suggested I try CBD products.

CBD has been the buzzword in the wellness industry. It’s the trendy take on alternative medicine.

Short for cannabidiol, CBD is a chemical compound from the marijuana plant. It's a naturally occurring substance that's used in products like oils and edibles to impart a feeling of relaxation and calm, according to US National Library of Medicine.

But don’t go confusing it with its cousin THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol). This is the active ingredient in weed which gives you the “high.”

So, when I got an invite to the opening of CANNAFRICA’s first retail outlet in Cape Town, I thought “let’s see what it’s about.”

And in my goodie bag, what did I find? Two packs of CBD gummies, compliments of CANNAFRICA.

Called Cannafrica Jellies, the 20mg CBD jellies helps with chronic pain management and promotes restful sleep.

All I wanted was to stop my anxiety from running amok. Did the jellies work? Of course they did. Fifteen minutes after taking just one, I felt an overall sense of calmness and relaxation.

For first time users, it’s recommended that you only take 10mg per day and then increase your dosage if no adverse effects.

But if you have underlying health issues, it’s best that you consult your doctor first.

The lifestyle brand now have their first retail store in Willowbridge Mall, Durbanville, and will initially stock a collection of rare cannabinoids, CBD tinctures and CBD pet care products.

They will later expand to include softgels, supplements, personal care products, beverages, edibles and mini grow boxes.

“We believe the moment is ripe for growth and innovation. Cannabinoids offer a host of proven health benefits, and with the advent of the pandemic, we believe that the moment is now for aggressive expansion within the market,” said CANNAFRICA CEO Herschel Maasdorp.

He explained that the company’s vision is to seize the opportunity presented by the recent boom in the cannabis category, while simultaneously increasing access through a more inclusive approach.

“Our vision is for more South Africans to be able to experience the immune-promoting qualities of CBD, thus realising the full wellness potential of the cannabis plant.”

Visit CANNAFRICA: Store 48, Willowbridge Mall, Durbanville, Cape Town.

For more information, visit www.shopcannafrica.co.za