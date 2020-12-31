Chris Rock learned a lot from his therapy lessons

Chris Rock learned from therapy that he "could be very hard" on himself. The 'Fargo' star sought treatment for his mental health struggles during the coronavirus pandemic and he admits he has learned a lot about himself during these sessions. Speaking on an upcoming episode of CBS Sunday Morning, he said: "I learned that I could be very hard on myself. “Like really, really hard on myself, and I need to relax. And I need to listen, I need to take chances. “Sometimes I wasn't kind, and sometimes I wasn't listening, and sometimes I was selfish, and some, you know, a lot of times.

"And sometimes, you know, I took advantage of circumstances, and positions, of you know, just everyday things. And you know, it's ultimately, who do you want to be?"

The 55-year-old comedian previously revealed he was diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder, which he says is great for comedy and jokes but not more "one-on-one relationships".

He said: "And all I understand are the words. By the way, all of those things are really great for writing jokes - they're just not great for one-on-one relationships.

"And I'd always just chalked it up to being famous. Any time someone would respond to me in a negative way, I’d think, 'Whatever, they’re responding to something that has to do with who they think I am.' Now, I'm realising it was me. A lot of it was me."

Chris has also been learning to swim during lockdown.

He shared: "Do you know how f****** hard it is for a grown-up to learn how to swim? You’ve got to not be scared to die.

“The other day, this guy says to me, 'OK, you're going to dive into the deep end and swim to the other side,' and I’m like, 'Are you f****** crazy? But then I dove into the deep end and I swam to the other side."