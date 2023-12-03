Chrissy Teigen has vision of late son Jack while doing ketamine therapy

The 38-year-old star is married to 'All of Me' singer John Legend and has Luna, seven, Miles, five, Esti, 10 months, as well as three-month-old Wren via surrogate earlier this year but lost baby Jack halfway through her pregnancy in 2020.

Now, Teigen has revealed that upon celebrating her birthday on Friday, she took ketamine - a dissociative anaesthetic sometimes used as a recreational drug - and took to social media afterwards to claim that she had been able to see her son as a result.

She wrote on Instagram: "I had a really nice birthday. Went to to see my friends @flamingo_estate, had a beautiful lunch with friends, then did ketamine therapy and saw space and time and baby Jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried.

"Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend "