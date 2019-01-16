Chrissy Teigen. Picture: Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is still learning how to accept her post-baby body The 33-year-old model gave birth to her son Miles - whom she has with husband John Legend, with whom she also has two-year-old daughter Luna - seven months ago, and says that whilst she sometimes finds herself “struggling” to feel confident in her own skin, she thinks it’s “important” to share her body hang-ups with the world on social media, so people can see it as normal.

She said: "Every morning when I look at myself in the mirror, I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, how did it get here? My baby was, like, four pounds and I gained, like, 60 pounds, and that seems off!’ But, you know, I think everyone’s body is just really different. That's why, my posts of real mom s**t, and wearing the diaper, and having that mesh thing, and real postpartum business? I think as important as it is for people to see me do that, it’s also really important for me.

"I think, in a way, we've forgotten what a regular body looks like. There are people out there who are struggling and I'm struggling, and it's OK to come to terms with that being OK, to realise that it's gonna be a bit of a journey."

The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star says she knows her body looks different, but also understands that she has “beautiful” children who wouldn’t exist without the changes to her body.

She added: "I'm not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight. But I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby boy, and this little girl that's relentless and amazing, and I am very happy.

"This is a new thing that I can change within my mind, that I don't have to be swimsuit model anymore. I get to be a mommy, and I get to cook, and I get to meet incredible people, and I'm happy to be going through this transition.”

Chrissy also notes that social media can impact her mood, as depending on the day, some negative comments about her body can make her feel awful.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine, she said: "Some days, I'll wake up and I'll read something and it'll totally not affect me. But if I read that same thing the next day - after a night of no sleep and a really rough day with Luna - it naturally gets to you because you're in a sh****er mood.

If I wake up, and I'm like, 'Ugh, I feel bloated, I haven't worked out for a few days' and I read something about my body? That's the day that I'm gonna speak up. It's just crazy how judgmental people can be."

Bang Showbiz