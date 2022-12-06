Community activist says negative cultural and behavioural conceptions of masculinity are inextricably linked to men's mental health

The subject of men’s mental health is one of the most difficult challenges facing society and will continue to face for quite some time. It is truly a difficult subject to open up about because the very act of opening up about what men perceive as "failures" challenges their core beliefs about their role as men.

Ntsikelelo Mzibomvu, a visual artist and community activist at Activate Change Drivers, spoke to IOL Lifestyle about the difficulties faced by men, particularly mental health. Some men would choose suicide over seeking treatment since it is difficult to open up. And this may be in part to blame for South African men having some of the highest suicide rates worldwide. Men's mental health is an urgent issue that calls for a comprehensive societal solution. The effects of this impending pandemic are severe because they suggest that one of the main supports of the family system will be compromised, which concerns the stability of the family structure. To hold the integrity of the family unit, both pillars should be in sound physical and mental condition, explained Mzibomvu.

“As a man living in modern South Africa, attempting to make sense of the many narratives around masculinity. And someone wh has been on both ends of the depression discourse, as a survivor and as a coach and visual artist, I felt I needed to reflect from a place of authenticity and openness. Many of us make important observations but avoid saying something because it might incite backlash.” “As men, we need to interrogate how we are socialised as boys and start making the necessary adjustments that will foster an environment of good mental health.” Ntsikelelo Mzibomvu, visual artist and community activist at Activate Change Drivers. Picture supplied. Mzimbovu points out that despite the disturbing suicide figures men face, they are not all that shocking. There isn't even a strategy for effective healing to address our country's division's problems.

He adds: “In the last two years, I know of at least three men within my circles that committed suicide. In some cases, men go as far as taking their partners’ lives. So the issue of men’s mental health, linking to toxic societal and behavioural ideas of masculinity, needs urgent and honest interrogation,” he told IOL Lifestyle. The effects of this impending pandemic are severe because they suggest that one of the main supports of the family system has been compromised, which concerns the stability of the family structure. To hold the integrity of the family unit, both pillars should be in sound physical and mental condition. He points out that the "every man for himself" philosophy readily supports negative behaviours like greed and a general disregard for other people and their rights. Few people have fathers who are close enough to them to impart the importance of being honest with oneself and others. I've come across a lot of brothers who would rather tell a large lie than face the not-so-big truth, which is not necessary for a society attempting to rebuild.

This goes on to suggest that we lie to ourselves more often than we seize the chance to mould and develop our character. To a certain extent, we are reluctant to face our true selves. In saying this, I'm merely attempting to argue that social and individual discord cannot be maintained while mental wellness is present. Mental health demonstrates a balanced viewpoint, said the activist. He adds: “The most crucial challenges are reuniting families and fostering harmony in our homes and public spaces. From this perspective, we can establish policies that support the conditions needed for males to be involved in their children's lives. “Whenever we share authentic insights with others, it gives them the freedom to be honest with themselves. Whether they agree or not isn’t as important as the courage we give by opening up,” said Mzibomvu.