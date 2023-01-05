Coping strategies when dealing with someone exhibiting narcissistic personality

The word "narcissist" is commonly used. It's a term used to characterise persons who come across as being primarily self-centred or manipulative of the others in their lives. Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health problem that certain people may experience (NPD).

Based on the criteria listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, this illness can only be diagnosed by a certified mental health professional (DSM-5). Others who don't meet the criteria for a formal diagnosis of narcissism may have certain narcissistic tendencies. The term "narcissist" is frequently used to characterise someone who lacks empathy and is self-centred. However, it's crucial to keep in mind that NPD is a real mental health issue that can present serious difficulties for the individual who has it. Additionally, it could be more difficult for others to maintain a relationship with that individual.

However, the DSM-5 notes that some individuals may have narcissistic traits without having NPD. These might consist of: Projecting an exaggerated feeling of grandeur.

Cultivating a fantasy world to support their idea of superiority.

Requiring unceasing praise and adulation.

Believing one is entitled.

Taking unfair advantage of or manipulating others without remorse or regret.

Ignoring or disregarding the needs of others.

Disrespecting or bullying others.

Monopolising talks or gatherings. NPD or narcissistic characteristics cause people to be especially sensitive to criticism from others, which only serves to aggravate matters further. When confronted, they could become angry. If they feel neglected or slighted, they may also become furious.

If you can't avoid the individual, make an effort to expand your network of supportive relationships. Most people who do not have NPD or other comparable mental health issues view a partnership as a selfless equation. It is giving something to someone else without expecting an immediate or equal return. Those that exhibit narcissistic personality qualities don't frequently behave like that. They usually see relationships as business dealings or as necessary for their own advantage. NPD sufferers do tend to be endearing, alluring, and intriguing.

However, a study named "pathological narcissism“ - an investigation of interpersonal dysfunction within intimate relationships - found that persons with narcissistic features frequently have difficult relationships that are rocked by jealously, wrath, and abuse. The reciprocity required for good relationships is not always possible for those with NPD. They can try to blame others for their flaws or failings. When arguing, they might be erratic and emotional. To evade responsibility, they may, at times, even lie or manipulate others. A spouse may feel empty, worn out, and fatigued as a result. Partners of persons with NPD may choose to comply with their partner's demands and manipulation rather than defending themselves or setting limits for their own mental health.

It's crucial to keep in mind that not all relationships with people who have NPD will be as problematic. According to a study titled "Narcissistic Personality Disorder in Clinical Health Psychology Practice: Case Studies of Comorbid Psychological Distress and Life-Limiting Illness", some people can lessen their tendency toward narcissism and form relationships that are less one-sided with the help of therapy. It seldom works to confront someone with NPD about their behaviour. They frequently fight to keep their advantage and are fiercely opposed to change.

It is preferable to pay attention to your own behaviours and well-being rather than trying to "help" someone who has NPD. Setting boundaries and strengthening your network of family, friends, and professionals are two things you should do to prepare for the ups and downs of a relationship with this individual. ​​Find out more about NPD

According to a report titled "Living with pathological narcissism: a qualitative study," people with narcissistic personalities are frequently described as attractive and likeable, which may make it simple to ignore some of their other more destructive behaviours. To make the symptoms of NPD simpler to see, it's crucial to get familiar with them. The person's strengths and limitations will become clearer to you as a result, and you will be better equipped to handle any difficulties that may occur. Additionally, it could be the first step in coming to terms with them as they are and developing more reasonable expectations for your partnership.

Read literature authored by mental health specialists or speak with a mental health professional. This could teach you the finest techniques to talk to a loved one who exhibits narcissistic personality traits. Establish explicit limits When interacting with someone who has NPD, you can find that your boundaries are being stepped on. It is preferable to establish boundaries about any behaviours that are undesirable to you and make them known to the other person plainly rather than attempting to alter someone with NPD.

To make sure you are regarded seriously, you should also enforce these boundaries rather than issuing pointless threats or demands. Establish a support network If you can't avoid the individual, make an effort to expand your network of supportive relationships. You may experience emotional exhaustion if you remain in a toxic relationship with a narcissist for an extended period of time.

Try to foster new relationships and rekindle old ones. Spend more time with your family. If your social circle is not as large as you'd like, consider enrolling in a class to learn more about a new pastime. Get involved in your neighbourhood or offer your time to a nearby non-profit. Engage in activities that will help you meet more individuals you can get along with.

If you choose to stay in contact with someone who has NPD while they are receiving treatment, it's crucial to establish reasonable expectations and sound limits. Building and sustaining good relationships can be difficult for those with NPD, a significant mental health issue. Although managing a relationship with a person who has NPD can be challenging, establishing clear boundaries, developing a solid support network, and honing coping mechanisms may be helpful.