When asked to answer questions quickly and impulsively - be it at work or home - people may lie to you by responding with a socially desirable answer rather than an honest one, say researchers.
In other words, time pressure does not bring out a person's good 'true self' and people may default to their desire to appear virtuous even if it means misrepresenting themselves.
"The method of 'answer quickly and without thinking', a long staple in psychological research, may be doing many things, but one thing it does is make people lie to you and tell you what they think you want to hear," said John Protzko, a cognitive scientist at University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).