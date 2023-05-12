Devastating mental health impact of child-headed households in South Africa

Living in a child-headed household can be a heavy burden for children, robbing them of the opportunity to truly experience childhood. These children take on adult responsibilities, such as caring for younger siblings and managing household finances, which can impact their mental health and well-being. Moreover, they are often exposed to the harsh realities of poverty, social isolation, and violence which can lead to depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems.

This crisis is particularly prevalent in South Africa, where many children have to fend for themselves without parental care. While these children demonstrate remarkable resilience, they often lack the necessary support and resources to thrive. According to a report by the South African Human Rights Commission (2019), an estimated 3.7 million children in South Africa live without parental care, with many living in child-headed households. A survey by Statistics South Africa (2019) found that about 9% of children living in poverty resorted to child-headed households as a result of a parent/parents death or absence due to migration or imprisonment.

Studies show that a staggering 26 000 children between 0 and 17-years old are living in child-only households across South Africa, without a parent or caregiver to provide for them. These children are being robbed of the vital support and safety of a family, hindering their physical, social, and emotional well-being and development. Growing up in a child-headed household, without the guidance and love of a parent or adult often leads to long-term trauma and emotional scars. Unfortunately, many children born into poverty and challenging socio-economic conditions are forced to endure this reality.

“These children are vulnerable, and often forced to become parents and breadwinners long before their time and give up their childhoods as a result,” said Bertha Maringi, family and social services leader at Rays of Hope. Furthermore, these children are often exposed to violence, abuse, and exploitation including sexual exploitation, which further exacerbates their vulnerability and mental health problems, said Maringi. Research also shows that child-headed households are more vulnerable to poverty, malnutrition, and poor health. These children may lack access to basic needs such as nutritious food, clean water, and healthcare. They may also be more likely to drop out of school, hindering their prospects for education and employment.

In South Africa, child-headed households are prevalent in townships such as Alexandra, where poverty and social inequalities are widespread, leaving children vulnerable to a range of negative outcomes. Addressing this crisis requires a multi-dimensional approach including providing social support, access to healthcare and education, and addressing the root causes of poverty and social inequality. Such is the case of Lerato, who lost her mother when she was just 14-years old and knows all too well the devastating effects of growing up in a child-headed household.

She became the sole breadwinner for her older sibling, Thando, taking on the responsibility even though she was younger. The absence of a parent caused her to struggle greatly, leading her to fail all her subjects at school and eventually drop out a few years later after falling pregnant.

She became the sole breadwinner for her older sibling, Thando, taking on the responsibility even though she was younger. The absence of a parent caused her to struggle greatly, leading her to fail all her subjects at school and eventually drop out a few years later after falling pregnant. “Teen pregnancy is, unfortunately, often a consequence of parentless homes. The rate of teen pregnancies has been on the rise in South Africa, with a 50% increase in the number of teen girls giving birth at public health facilities over the past five years,” noted Maringi. “Children dropping out of school and getting pregnant are just two ripple effects of poverty in South Africa, according to Maringi. Furthermore, these conditions can lead to continued dependency on government grants, draining public funds, as well as crime and violence as young people are forced to find work in desperate conditions.”