Dineo Ranaka shares her battle with anxiety over the festive season

Reality star and DJ Dineo Ranaka has opened up about dealing with anxiety during the festive seasons. In a post she titled as a blog on Instagram, she wrote, “right now I’m overwhelmed by anxiety travelling to a country I’ve never been to DJ. Will they like my track selection? Will they connect with my energy? It’s my first gig out of the country, have I done enough to prepare for my set?”

Besides her fears and anxiety over work, Ranaka has also opened up about her “mom guilt”. “Then there’s my children. My babies. My three little treasures. The 1st K, the 2nd K and the 3rd K. There’s an overwhelming guilt of not spending Christmas with them. Will they hold this against me? Will they be okay emotionally? Do they not feel neglected?” “And there’s my parents, grandmother, nieces, as well as siblings that help look after my Cubs. What of their needs?” said the radio presenter.⠀

Adding, “I feel like I can’t breathe. I feel like I’m losing control of all my bearings, but I’m trying my best to keep my anxiety under control.” “See, on the surface, it looks like one may have it all together, but one’s actually breathing through the wounds of one's priorities, doing my best to keep it under control. I’ll be breathing better in a few. Just need to talk to my mind and calm myself all the way down,” she concluded. Anxiety is our body’s natural response to stress, and most people will experience it occasionally. But it becomes a problem if it’s affecting your daily routine.

Holland and Barret health hub share the following steps are those that might help in managing your anxiety: Talking to someone you trust can help relieve you of any worries, and a listening ear from someone that cares about you can be of comfort. If you’re unable to speak to someone close, there are free helplines available. Managing your worries can seem impossible, and at times, uncontrollable. Writing down your fears and storing them away can help take them from your mind for a time. If you’re worried about avoiding bad things happening, dedicate a specific time for these worries to reassure yourself you have thought about them once that day.

Looking after yourself with a good sleep pattern, healthy diet, and regular exercise is known to have a positive effect on both physical and mental wellbeing. Breathing exercises - letting your breath flow deep into your belly can help manage anxiety too. Breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth, counting to five. Repeat this for up to five minutes. Keeping a diary lets you track how you feel when you get anxious, and you can pick up patterns on what triggers the feeling.