Discover how forest bathing enhances mental wellbeing through mindfulness

In today’s fast-paced world, stress has become an almost unavoidable part of life. Whether it’s work pressures, family obligations, or the constant demands of modern living, stress can affect both mental and physical health. While a certain level of stress can be beneficial, chronic stress can lead to serious health complications if left unmanaged.

Fortunately, there are simple, affordable, and science-based strategies to help reduce stress, according to Dr Leana Wen, a CNN wellness expert and emergency physician. Understanding stress and its impact Among the myriad strategies for stress relief, connecting with the outdoors stands out. Picture: Jonathan Borba/Pexels When we experience stress, our bodies trigger a "fight or flight" response. Hormones like adrenaline and cortisol are released, causing physiological changes such as a faster heart rate, increased blood pressure, and elevated blood sugar levels.

In the short term, this response can be helpful, allowing us to perform better in high-pressure situations — like an athlete during a big game or an employee meeting a tight deadline. However, Wen emphasises that when stress becomes persistent, it can have negative consequences. Prolonged stress can lead to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Physical symptoms may also arise, including headaches, back pain, and difficulty sleeping. Over time, chronic stress increases the risk of more serious conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

Recognising the signs of stress One of the first steps in managing stress is recognising the signs. Wen highlights several common symptoms of stress, including: Forest bathing’s beauty lies in its accessibility; one does not need to trek to a distant forest to reap the rewards. Picture: Rodrigo Menezes /Pexels Physical symptoms: A racing heart, headaches or abdominal discomfort.

Emotional symptoms: Increased irritability or mood swings. Cognitive symptoms: Difficulty concentrating or memory problems. Behavioural changes: Trouble sleeping or reduced productivity at work.

If you’re experiencing these symptoms, it’s important to take action to reduce your stress levels. Forest bathing and stress relief One of the most effective ways to alleviate stress is by spending time outdoors, particularly in nature. Wen advocates for a practice known as forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, which originated in Japan.

Despite its name, forest bathing isn’t about taking a bath in the woods; rather, it involves immersing oneself in a natural environment, whether that’s a forest, park or any green space. Research supports the idea that being in nature can have profound effects on mental and physical health. Studies show that forest therapy can reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure, improve sleep, and even boost the immune system. The calming environment of nature appears to decrease stress hormones, helping to counteract the harmful effects of stress on the body.

And you don’t need to live near a forest to benefit. Even a walk in a local park or spending time in any green space can provide similar advantages. The key is to be mindful and present in the moment: take in the sights, sounds, and smells around you. As Wen advises, avoid distractions like your phone and instead focus on the natural surroundings. Exercise

In addition to simply being in nature, physical exercise is another powerful tool for stress relief. Exercise works by reducing the body’s stress hormones such as cortisol while boosting endorphins, the body’s natural mood enhancers. Even a short, 10-minute walk can make a difference, helping to reduce fatigue, improve concentration, and elevate your mood. The type of exercise you choose doesn’t necessarily matter. Wen suggests finding an activity that you enjoy and that feels manageable.

If intense workouts are your thing, great! But if a leisurely walk or light yoga session feels more approachable, that’s equally beneficial. The important thing is to move your body regularly in a way that feels good to you. Practical tips for reducing stress Wen offers several actionable tips for reducing stress in everyday life:

Get outside when you can: Try to incorporate outdoor time into your daily routine, even if it’s just a short break during lunch. If you can’t make it to a forest or park, look for any green space nearby. The simple act of being outside can help. Bring nature indoors: If getting outside isn’t always possible, bring the benefits of nature inside. Studies have shown that even having a view of trees or plants can improve mental resilience. Consider placing plants in your home or office, or sit near a window with a view of greenery.

Incorporate mindfulness: Whether you’re walking in a park or sitting at your desk, practising mindfulness can enhance stress relief. Take a few moments to breathe deeply, pay attention to your surroundings, and focus on the present moment. Mindfulness meditation can be especially helpful for calming a racing mind. Avoid unhealthy coping mechanisms: While it may be tempting to turn to alcohol, cigarettes, or other substances to cope with stress, these habits can worsen your stress in the long run.