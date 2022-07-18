Donate R67 or more on Mandela Day to help SADAG bridge a gap in the availability of mental healthcare

“There can be no greater gift than that of giving one's time and energy to helping others without expecting anything in return,” Nelson Mandela. Citizens are urged to dedicate 67 minutes of their time to aiding those who are in need on Mandela Day. These 67 minutes serve as a tribute to Nelson Mandela's 67 years of dedication to the cause of justice, equality, and human rights for us all.

Mandela Day, which promotes civic engagement and doing your part to support the most disadvantaged, was proclaimed by the UN as an international day of celebration in 2009. “Do what you can, with what you have, wherever you are on this Mandela Day”, says SADAG Founder Zane Wilson. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) is encouraging every individual to participate and challenge each other in our ‘67 seconds to create an impact with R67’. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression and anxiety are the most prevalent mental health conditions, affecting one in eight individuals, or 970 million people worldwide. In 2020, the number of people living with Depression and Anxiety rose significantly because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Initial estimates show an increase of over 26%.

Sadly, the majority of persons with mental health concerns do not have access to appropriate mental healthcare, even while effective prevention and treatment alternatives exist. Health systems are underfunded and have not yet provided for people's needs sufficiently. For the past 28 years, SADAG has bridged the space in Mental Healthcare access and support by providing Toll-Free 24-hour Helplines, WhatsApp Help Chat, SMS Helplines, Counselling Containers, Support Groups, and vital information sharing. Currently, SADAG receives around 2500 calls daily, and as the numbers increase, so does the need for more funding. We depend greatly on donations and the generous support of people and companies. For as little as R67, SADAG will be able to cover the call costs of at least three incoming toll-free counselling calls.

These support services are all easily accessible and free for anyone in crisis or in need of Emergency Mental Healthcare, anywhere in the country, 7 days a week. Mandela Day celebrates the idea that each individual has the power to create change and make an impact for a cause they feel passionate about. This day shines a light on the legacy and values of our late president Nelson Mandela. We encourage you to make Mental Health Matter by contributing to SADAG’s challenge by donating R67 or more to help us continue the important support we provide to thousands of South Africans every day.

How YOU can support SADAG for Mandela Day: Donate R67 or more, go to our online donation page, South African Depression and Anxiety Group (sadag.org)

Create a challenge with your family and friends by encouraging them to donate as well.

Share our social media posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to encourage your followers to support Mental Health for Mandela Day. How your COMPANY can support SADAG for Mandela Day: Donate a lump sum on behalf of your department/team with the number 67 in mind.

Challenge employees or departments to donate as little as R67 each.

Match every donation made by your employees.