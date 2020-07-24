Duke and Duchess of Cambridge donate £1.8m to charity

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have donated £1.8-million to 10 charities through their foundation. The couple's Royal Foundation will divide the money between various mental health organisations and those which help frontline emergency workers, including Mind, Hospice UK, the Ambulance Staff Charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably, Best Beginnings, The Anna Freud Centre, Place2Be, Shout 85258, The Mix, and Young Minds. Prince William and Duchess Catherine met with frontline workers and mental health counsellors earlier this week and admitted they were "in awe" of their work. Catherine said: "Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to Covid-19, but we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health." And William admitted he was thankful the Royal Foundation could help the charities with their "crucial work".

He said: "It's great to hear how The Royal Foundation is supporting you and many others to build resilience and give you the networks you need through its Covid-19 Response Fund, which will help ten leading charities continue their crucial work."

In May, the couple marked Mental Health Awareness Week by urging people to "talk" about how they are feeling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

William said: "We're all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you're feeling can make a big difference. So right now, let's join together across the U.K. and reach out to someone."

And Catherine added: "If you're struggling, it's important to talk about it. Or if you know someone who is acting differently, it's okay to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message."