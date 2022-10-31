Duke of Sussex ‘wrote memoir for his own happiness’

The Duke of Sussex is said to have written his memoir for his “own happiness”. A source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Saturday, his motivation for producing his upcoming autobiography ‘SPARE’ was to do something “for himself”.

The insider said about the reasons behind the book, due out on January 10: “You can’t kind of always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy. You have to choose your own happiness.” Denying reports the book will attack the royals, sources added to the Telegraph it will not be a “takedown of his family”, but instead is a “beautiful read”. It comes as royal experts have said Harry, 38, may travel to Britain to promote the autobiography so he can explain the “intent” behind it.

There are also reports the book’s publication could see retaliation from the palace, including stripping him and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, of their royal titles.

Brand expert Nick Ede said Harry’s decision to call the upcoming book ‘SPARE’ – a reference to his nickname “the spare heir” – is also aimed at showing the royal has been “through a lot”, but shows his “sense of humour”. Nick told the “MailOnline” Femail section on Thursday: “The choice of the title ‘SPARE’ is not only provocative but also leans into Harry’s sense of humour too. “Although it is a bold choice, it’s a brave one and it sets out immediately that this book will be anything but showing that Prince Harry is a ‘spare’.

