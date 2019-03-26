A new study has revealed that if you’re energetic, confident, enjoy cooking and believe in love at first sight, you’re probably an early bird.

A new study has revealed that if you’re energetic, confident, enjoy cooking and believe in love at first sight, you’re probably an early bird. The survey of 2000 Americans, split between early birds and night owls, found that early birds have more sex per week.

Night owls were found to be shy and sarcastic, more likely to use Instagram and believe in ghosts. They were also more likely to be single, whereas early birds were more likely to be married and have children.

Early birds were found to earn more money and were more likely to work in an office - though surprisingly, they were also more likely to be late for work.

Early birds were 10% more likely to identify as happy, while night owls identified more strongly as loyal.

Men were more likely to be early birds, while women identified more heavily as night owls.

There wasn’t a major difference in the amount of sleep people received - an average of six hours a night for night owls and seven hours for early birds. Daily Mail