Early schizophrenia diagnosis can make all the difference

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, schizophrenia affects nearly one in every 100 people.

Healthcare professionals are constantly researching ways to deal with this relatively misunderstood disorder as many people living with schizophrenia and their caregivers always look for help with the stifling symptoms.

Medical News Today agrees that early intervention is crucial to assisting people living with schizophrenia to live a fulfilled life. Symptoms can appear in an individual’s late teens or early 20s, making the disorder immensely disruptive, challenging to treat and long-lasting.





By diagnosing schizophrenia early, doctors can effectively treat symptoms that may include delusional behaviour, hallucinations of auditory and visual nature and impaired cognitive ability.





Help Guide, a health portal on mental health and wellness have identified the early signs:





Depression and social withdrawal





People living with undiagnosed schizophrenia, often have “down-days”, which leaves them feeling emotionally vulnerable and makes them withdraw from their social commitments or support systems.





Hostility, suspiciousness and extreme reaction to criticism





The early signs of delusional behaviour include doubting people close to them, reacting aggressively to simple forms of criticism. Hostility may arise when a person with early signs of schizophrenia is questioned about their lifestyle choices. A well-meaning question such as, “are you lonely?”, could trigger an overreaction.





Deterioration of personal hygiene





When a person begins showing signs of schizophrenia, they become depressed and socially withdrawn and may take less care of themselves, which negatively affects their personal hygiene.





Flat, expressionless reactions





From a blank gaze in their eyes to the lack of emotion in their voice, a person showing early signs of schizophrenia often appears numb to emotion and expression.





Forgetfulness and inability to concentrate





Another early sign of schizophrenia is delusions and hallucinations, resulting in forgetting important matters and reduced concentration. This often leads to the inability to hold down a job or maintain regular responsibilities.





Should you recognise these early symptoms in yourself or a loved one, make an appointment to see a doctor before the onset of that first psychotic episode. By doing so, a person experiencing these symptoms can receive effective treatment. Early treatment allows them to be productive and live a fulfilled life. This and other schizophrenia symptoms can only be treated by ongoing therapy and medical treatments such as daily oral medication or long-term injections.





Only a doctor can diagnose schizophrenia and will prescribe a treatment plan best suited to the individual. Treatment options include:





Therapy with a psychiatrist





A daily oral medication, which a caregiver will need to ensure is taken every day to be effective. Or a monthly injection that is administered by a healthcare professional. This treatment option effectively reduces the symptoms of schizophrenia for up to 30 days and reduces the stress of having to keep up with daily oral medication.





While these treatment options are effective, it is important to remember that people living with schizophrenia need additional support from family members, friends and caregivers.





Visit schizophrenia24x7.co.za, for useful articles, coping strategies, treatment advice and lifestyle suggestions.







