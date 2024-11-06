Embrace your inner child: five activities to lift your spirits

As we grow older, life starts to feel like an endless to-do list. Between work, social commitments, and the ever-present hum of social media, it’s easy to feel like we’re caught in a cycle of perpetual exhaustion. Scrolling through Instagram or TikTok, we’re bombarded with content, Shein hauls, "day-in-the-life" vlogs, perfectly curated pantry-stocking video, that can leave us feeling inadequate or overwhelmed.

And yet, despite the adult responsibilities and the mental fatigue they bring, I’m realising that one of my favourite things about growing up is that I still love to play. Play is often seen as something only children do but tapping into that sense of joy and fun is crucial for all of us, no matter how old we are. It’s a way to reconnect with our inner child, shake off the stress and recharge our mental batteries. If the end of the year has you feeling drained, you’re not alone. The good news? There are simple, heart-warming ways to give yourself a much-needed energy boost.

One of my favourite bloggers, Joanna Goddard from Cup of Jo, shared a list of “pick-me-ups” for when you’re feeling that end-of-year fatigue. Inspired by her ideas, I’ve expanded her list to five quick things you can do to recharge and reconnect with yourself. Elephant parenting: the pros and cons. Picture: Pexels Walk or hopscotch on the pavement

Walking in nature is scientifically proven to reduce stress and improve mood, which may explain why so many of us find it comforting. But don’t stop at just walking. Why not take it up a notch and play a game of hopscotch? Yes, really! Hopscotch is one of those childhood games that instantly brings back memories of carefree afternoons on the playground. Drawing the squares on the pavement with chalk, hopping from one to the next, it’s such a simple activity, but it brings a rush of nostalgia and joy. Try it next time you’re out for a walk and see if it doesn’t make you smile.

Wearing a favourite sweater or rediscovering forgotten clothes We all have that one sweater, the one that feels like a cosy hug the moment we slip it on. Wearing something that makes you feel good is such a simple way to lift your spirits. There’s something incredibly satisfying about organising your clothes, and more often than not, you’ll stumble upon items you’d forgotten about.Picture: Vlada Karpovich /Pexels One of my favourite ways to reset is to clean out my wardrobe. There’s something incredibly satisfying about organising your clothes, and more often than not, you’ll stumble upon items you’d forgotten about, clothes that still fit and make you feel amazing.

It’s like going shopping in your own closet! Plus, decluttering is known to relieve stress and give you a sense of control over your environment, which is especially helpful when life feels overwhelming. Binge-watching a comforting TV show Sometimes, the best way to escape the pressures of life is to get lost in someone else’s story. Binge-watching a TV show you’ve never seen before can be a great way to unwind, but there’s something even more comforting about revisiting old favourites.

Shows like “Friends”, “Full House” or “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” have a timeless quality that makes them perfect for moments when you just need to relax. These shows are familiar, funny and often filled with heart-warming moments that remind us of simpler times. The predictability of the storyline can be oddly soothing when everything else in life feels chaotic. Reading a new book

Research has shown that reading can reduce stress levels by up to 68%, making it one of the most effective ways to relax and recharge.Picture: Yaroslav Shuraev /Pexels One of the best ways to unwind is by diving into a new book. Even if you haven’t been much of a reader lately, picking up a book can be a great way to disconnect from the constant stream of social media and immerse yourself in a different world. Plus, research has shown that reading can reduce stress levels by up to 68%, making it one of the most effective ways to relax and recharge. If you’re not sure where to start, ask a friend for a recommendation or look up lists of feel-good reads to lift your mood. Do something creative even if you’re “not creative”

One of the most underrated ways to lift your spirits and reconnect with your inner child is by doing something creative. Remember how much fun it was to draw, paint, or build things as a kid? You don’t have to be an artist to enjoy the benefits of creative play. Try doodling in a notebook, experimenting with a new recipe, or even building something with LEGOs. The point isn’t to create something “perfect” or “useful”, it’s to engage your brain in a different way, giving yourself permission to play and explore without judgement.