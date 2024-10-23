Essential foods to enhance your child's focus during exams

Exam season is here and, as a parent, you must be filled with excitement and anxiety. While studying and revision play critical roles in academic success, nutrition is equally essential in preparing young minds for the challenges ahead.

It's during this crucial time that the right foods can provide the mental clarity, focus, and energy your child needs to excel. Here’s a detailed look at some of the best foods to include in your child's diet during the exam period. Whole grains such as oats, brown rice, and wholemeal bread are excellent sources of complex carbohydrates. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Whole grains for sustained energy

Whole grains such as oats, brown rice, and wholemeal bread are excellent sources of complex carbohydrates. Unlike their refined counterparts, these grains release glucose slowly into the bloodstream, providing a steady supply of energy that can help maintain concentration during long study sessions or exams. Protein-packed options

Incorporating proteins into your child’s meals can enhance cognitive function. Foods like eggs, lean meats, and legumes are not only nutritious but also aid in the production of neurotransmitters that are vital for memory and learning. For a healthy snack, consider serving boiled eggs or lean chicken sandwiches. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon, walnuts and flaxseeds, are crucial for brain function and development. Picture: Pexels/Almapapi Omega-3 fatty acids for brain health

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon, walnuts and flaxseed’s are crucial for brain function and development. Research shows that these fatty acids play a vital role in enhancing memory performance and cognitive function, making them ideal for your child's exam preparation. Fruits and vegetables to boost immunity and focus

A diet rich in colourful fruits and vegetables can provide the essential vitamins and minerals needed for brain function. Blueberries, for instance, are praised for their antioxidant properties, while spinach and broccoli are packed with iron and calcium which promote oxygen flow to the brain. Encourage your child to snack on baby carrots or fruit salads to keep their energy levels up.

While food is essential, hydration should not be overlooked. Picture: Pexels/Suhairytriyadhi Hydration is key While food is essential, hydration should not be overlooked. Encourage your child to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Hydration has been linked to improved cognitive performance and concentration. Consider infusing water with fruits for a refreshing twist that can make hydration more enjoyable.