Even in her grief, Connie Ferguson comforts those who are mourning their loved ones

When it comes to grief, many South Africans are going through it, especially since the pandemic started. Many have shared their grieving process, while others choose to do it outside social media.

“The Queen” actress Connie Ferguson is one of those who chooses to share parts of her journey with her followers and motivate others who are going through the same thing. “May everyone who’s lost a loved one find comfort in God’s promise, cherish the earthly memories lived, celebrate the legacy left behind, remain steadfast in mind and be kept in perfect peace, because they trust in the Lord,” posted Connie. Since she buried her husband, Shona Ferguson, Connie has been sharing scriptures of her celebrating and mourning her husband.

A month has passed since Shona died, but Connie says it still feels surreal. “Exactly a month today and it still feels surreal. It’s always been said that legends never die! Only now do I really understand that saying and appreciate the following verse in a way I haven’t really before.” Connie also recalled the day the two of them first met and how grateful she was to have spent years with him.

“I have been loved. By God. More than I even thought was possible. Because God sent me an angel at a time when I think I had given up on love. And, my biggest mission in life was to see my daughter grow. Lesedi was eight years old at the time. “One evening. Very unexpectedly, very unannounced, an angel walked into my house. I was introduced to this angel by his laughter. “I was all the way down the passage in my bedroom. And I just heard this laughter coming from my kitchen. I wasn’t expecting any guests. I was expecting my sister. She lived with me and Lesedi at the time.’”

If you are grieving a loved one, you are not alone. Social media may be one of the places that have people grieving just like you. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) Grieving is never easy and we all do it according to traditions, customs and religious beliefs. When your loved one, especially a husband, was also loved by the nation, then South Africans will grieve with you and want to see you say your last goodbyes.