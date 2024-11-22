Experience wellness with Jeanae Dumas at Corona Sunsets Summer Tour

The highly anticipated Corona Sunsets Summer Tour has taken off, captivating audiences with its perfect blend of music, wellness, and nature, showcasing thirty stunning locations across South Africa, featuring a unique line-up of 3 weekend getaways. The tour also introduces the Corona Sunsets Unwind Experience which will allow attendees to relax, reconnect, and rejuvenate after a day of turning up.

Led by renowned Cape Town yoga instructor Jeanae Dumas, these wellness sessions combine yoga, breath work, and mindfulness. Talking to IOL, she delves deeper into her work as a yoga instructor and what attendees can expect from the wellness sessions at the Corona Sunsets Unwind Experience. Dumas shares that she’s been teaching yoga for a little over ten years and that the opportunity to get into a different relationship with her body is what drew her into the field as well as wanting physical benefits.

She adds that over time, it really evolved to the mental side as she fell in love with the quiet and the active parts of the yoga practice. In reflecting on her experiences over the past decade, she observes that the yoga industry has undergone significant changes. She notes a growing openness toward the practice, with its evolution often marked by a degree of westernisation. Despite this shift, she emphasises that the essence of yoga remains accessible to more people than ever before.

This accessibility, she believes, is where the true magic lies, allowing individuals to immerse themselves in the practice and benefit from its transformative potential. She also highlights the increasing focus on holistic well-being, with more people prioritising their health and adopting a wellness-centred approach to life. “I think for me, the Corona Sunset Summer Tour just has an incredible magic to it,” she says. “You know, we go on this tour between different cities, different provinces, and we're activating the space in a way that it has not been done before. From movement, to breath work, to ice baths, to stretch labs, to warm-up stations,” she adds.

Whether it's a cold plunge, a meditative walk, or an intention-setting ceremony, she values the diverse opportunities for people to engage in practices that resonate with their well-being. What excites her most is the ability to tailor these offerings to each destination, ensuring that everyone can find something meaningful in their experience. “I love the fact that we have all these different offerings that we're tailoring to different locations that we're in,” says Dumas.

The first weekend getaway took place this past weekend at the serene Villa Paradiso, Hartbeespoort. More dates are still on the way, following up with the lush Nirox Sculpture Park in Johannesburg from December 7 to December 8 then later to the laid-back island lifestyle at Stanley Island, Plettenberg Bay from December 28 to December 29. The tour offers unforgettable experiences that celebrate Mzansi’s breathtaking sunsets, featuring top artists such as Shimza, Shekhinah, and DJ Kent.