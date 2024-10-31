Exploring green therapy: nature's role in mental health

As we transition into the vibrant summer months, the world around us begins to bloom, offering a gentle reminder of the renewal that nature can bring not just to the environment but to our mental well-being as well. In South Africa, October is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to reflect on the importance of mental health and explore diverse, alternative ways to manage it.

With recent statistics from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) indicating that 1 in 3 South Africans will suffer from a mental health condition in their lifetime, it’s crucial to find accessible and effective methods to support mental well-being. While traditional methods like therapy and medication remain vital, many people are turning to alternative approaches rooted in nature and mindfulness. Nature’s healing power

Among the practices that stand out in the realm of mental health management is green therapy, also known as ecotherapy. Picture: Monstera Production/pexels One of the most significant trends in mental health management is green therapy, also known as ecotherapy. This approach encourages individuals to connect with nature to improve their mental well-being. Whether it’s through gardening, spending time outdoors or simply caring for plants at home, green therapy provides a direct link between the environment and mental health. Mental health professional Kgomotso Sebeela, a specialist wellness counsellor at Kena Health, emphasised how engaging with nature can provide peace and purpose.

“Spring is an ideal time to reflect on our mental health,” Sebeela said. “Whether it’s by working in a garden or nurturing plants indoors, plants play a crucial role in creating environments that nurture mental resilience, encourage mindfulness, and an appreciation for slow, steady growth—all qualities that are essential for mental well-being.” Gardening or even caring for a small house-plant can be incredibly grounding. Tending to plants allows individuals to focus on the present moment, which can reduce stress and anxiety.

Sebeela explained that gardening encourages mindfulness, helping people to slow down and enjoy the process of nurturing life. “Planting seeds and watching them grow can be therapeutic, and spending time outdoors also increases exposure to sunlight, which boosts mood and improves overall mental health,” she added. The science behind green therapy

Research from Japan suggests that the mere presence of leafy plants can stimulate creativity in workplace settings. Picture: Tima Miroshnichenko/pexels In 2023, a study conducted by the University of Reading and the Royal Horticultural Society revealed that plants with lush green leaves, high leaf areas, and dense canopies are most likely to give the biggest boost to well-being. Similarly, research from Japan showed that the presence of leafy plants can enhance creativity in workplace tasks, suggesting a strong link between nature and cognitive function. But it’s not just about the plants themselves. The act of nurturing a plant can provide a sense of routine and purpose, offering a meaningful connection to nature.

“Caring for plants gives us a much-needed break from the pressures of modern life,” Sebeela noted. “Tending to them helps us slow down and centre our thoughts.” This connection to nature can be particularly beneficial for South Africans living in urban areas, where access to green spaces may be limited. Indoor plants, such as bonsais and succulents, can bring a touch of nature into the home, acting as a reminder that even in the hustle and bustle of city life, there is still room for growth and renewal.

While green therapy is one way to encourage mindfulness, the practice of mindfulness itself has become a popular alternative method for managing mental health. Mindfulness involves focusing on the present moment without judgement, and it’s been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. By paying attention to breathing, the body, and immediate surroundings, individuals practising mindfulness can cultivate a sense of calm and reduce the mental clutter that often contributes to anxiety.

This practice can be done anywhere, making it a flexible and low-cost option for those who may not have the resources to seek professional therapy. In South Africa, initiatives like park runs and community-based fitness programs have grown in popularity, offering free and accessible ways for individuals to get moving. These programs provide not only physical benefits but also a sense of community, which is vital for mental well-being.

In a country where many people feel isolated or disconnected, participating in group physical activities can foster social bonds and reduce feelings of loneliness. Events and opportunities to explore green therapy For those looking to explore the benefits of green therapy, the upcoming Houghton Bonsai, Succulent & Plant Show at Killarney Mall in Johannesburg, from November 1 - 3, is the perfect opportunity to do so.