Feeling the effects of the pandemic? Here’s how you can get free therapy

South Africa has been dealing with multiple deaths and interrupted life since the start of the pandemic. Messages of condolences around us and on social media have become the norm. But, just because it is happening more often than before does not mean everyone is coping with the grief and challenges that come with the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has indeed presented a unique set of psychological challenges for all citizens ranging from anxiety, stress, grief, despair and a sense of hopelessness,” said Western Cape Minister of Social Development Sharna Fernandez. Consequently, I wish to encourage everyone to be extra kind to not only those around “you but towards yourselves too. “Throughout the pandemic, many individuals across the country have also suffered job or income loss or both, which has affected their mental and emotional well-being. This is exacerbated by feelings of anxiety and despair that is common and prevalent during a humanitarian crisis.

“We recognise that the emotional and psychological pain that many people have been exposed to, during these unprecedented times, is never easy to deal with alone. As such, we wish to reiterate that support is available to affected individuals.” In response to the psychological impact of the Covid-19 lockdown, psychosocial support and bereavement counselling services are being provided by the provincial Department of Social Development, with the support of its non-profit organisation partners to individuals and families in need of such services. The support being provided includes debriefing, counselling and psychotherapy. To mitigate the challenge of accessing services during this period, psychosocial services are also available via telephonic services, to prevent the further spread of the virus.

“I wish to extend my gratitude for the support being provided by our religious leaders, front-line workers, essential services and civil society during the Covid-19 pandemic, whilst we continue to engage in our joint efforts to combat this common threat,” said Fernandez. If you are looking for more therapy sessions, Hope Guardians, an NGO created by Benjamin Tuttle, the head of the Tuttle Foundation, offers mental health support in several ways, including via an online matching platform which connects people seeking support to mental health professionals for free weekly therapy sessions in their own country. “Hundreds of millions of young people worldwide suffer from mental health issues, many with little to no way to get help. In South Africa alone, nearly three-quarters of these sufferers are not accessing any form of mental health care at all,” Tuttle said. “Hope Guardians wants to change this.