London - Optimists tend to live longer and have a greater chance of reaching their 85th birthday, says a study.

Experts say those who stay positive cope with stress better, which may limit its effect on health.

They are also more likely to set themselves goals, and believe they will achieve them, which makes them more likely to exercise and eat healthily.

Researchers tracked almost 70 000 women for a decade and almost 1 500 men for 30 years. They were asked how much they agreed with statements including, for women, "In uncertain times, I usually expect the best" and for men, "I usually expect to succeed in things I do".

Optimists had a lifespan 11 to 15 percent longer, and were more likely to achieve "exceptional longevity", which means an age of 85.

The most positive women were 50 percent more likely to see 85, and the most optimistic men had 70 percent higher odds of reaching the same age. The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Having a negative attitude keeps us from being happy and impacts the people we interact with. Here some of the lifestyle changes you can incorporate in your life to help you live a optimistic life

Keep a gratitude journal. Reframe your challenges. Get good at being rejected. Use positive words to describe your life. Replace have with get. Don't let yourself get dragged into other people's complaints. Just breathe. Stretch your body. Have solutions when pointing out problems. Have a positive approach to life

Daily Mail