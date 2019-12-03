London - Scientists have identified two brain "circuits" activated in people with suicidal thoughts – raising hopes of spotting those at a heightened risk of killing themselves.
Suicide is one of the world’s major killers. Overall, three times as many men as women took their own lives, although rates among women are rising.
Worldwide, 800 000 die by suicide every year and it is the second leading cause of death among 15 to 29 year olds.
Now scientists say, based on two decades of research, that two key brain networks have been identified which increase the risk a person will think about and attempt suicide.