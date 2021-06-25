From astrology to crystals: delve into the witchy side of TikTok

Witchcraft has made its way onto TikTok where Gen Z are delving deep into the mystical healing practices of the occult and beyond. At the start of the pandemic, families were kept apart, relationships took strain and jobs were lost.

It was the start of many months of great uncertainty that led people to look to unconventional methods of seeking out validation and direction. From the plethora of websites to social media apps, the internet became more than just a resource for accessing information – it was a means to connect to the outside world as well as serve as a much-needed break from reality. TikTok has drawn people in like no other platform.

What was once viewed as something futile and reserved for kids is producing never-ending reels of digestible videos with reports suggesting that the app has positive effects on mental health. At the start of the pandemic, it kept idle minds occupied with fun challenges and trends for making anything from tie-dye sweat sets to whipped coffee as we scoured the web for new activities to try. With its boom in popularity, subgroups within the app have started to emerge. Ranging from astrology to palm reading and everything in between, the hashtag #WitchTok is a force to be reckoned with. It has accumulated more than 11 billion views.

Clouds of incense, tarot readings and crystal healing… If you’ve ever taken a leisurely scroll through TikTok you’ve probably stumbled across an aesthetically pleasing video of a mysterious woman sharing fortunes or perhaps even a manifestation mantra written to attract positivity and wealth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Local Divinatory Witch🏹🫀 (@bellasmagickroom) For the same spells, chants and magic that saw women being burnt at the stake in the 1600s, this year, the videos are attracting thousands of likes and views. If you venture deeper into the hashtag, the discussion of topics like astral projection, numerology, shadow work, lucid dreaming and quantum physics are brought to life the technicolour description.

Whether you have amazing intuition and know when to trust your gut or you’ve always had a way with plants and have been growing herbs and vegetables from seedlings, what #WitchTok seems to preach that we all have these magical capabilities within ourselves – you just need to learn how to harness them. This is where “baby witch” comes into play. According to the app, the term is used to refer to budding witches with less experience. Starting a collection of crystals is said to be one of the easiest first steps into experiencing different energies.

Those who have started on this journey recommend letting the crystals call out to you and simply picking out what you’re attracted to. Rose quartz, moonstone and malachite are some of the many crystals to choose from. However, as wonderful as it is to learn about new methods of healing, #WitchTok can be viewed by some as a passing fad, while for others, who subscribe to certain religions, cultures and belief systems, the practices behind it are part of everyday life.

For instance, many indigenous peoples in the US have burnt sage smudge sticks for centuries, as part of a ritual to cleanse a person or place. Due to the whitewashing of this spiritual tradition, the price of sage has been driven up, limiting its access to those minority groups. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＨＯＬＹ ＳＡＮＴＯ ™️ (@holy_santo_) In Ayurvedic medicine, ghee (cured butter) has been used as a vehicle to allow other medicines to penetrate the cell walls of various organs.

It is also believed to be beneficial towards strengthening the nervous system, eyesight and improving concentration. Now that it has entered Western markets, it too has seen a serious surge in price. With the right amount of respect, you can partake in #WitchTok. From educating yourself on witchcraft's colonialist history to steering clear of rituals that are not meant for you.