Gabourey Sidibe: I used bulimia to beat my sadness

Gabourey Sidibe used bulimia as a “self-defence mechanism”, as she would often use the eating disorder to help her cope with sadness and “survive the day”.

The “Empire” star has revealed she used to suffer from the eating disorder, and would use it to help her cope with sadness and “survive the day”.

Speaking to her “Empire” co-star Taraji P. Henson on an upcoming episode of ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ for Facebook Watch, she said: "It was about me surviving the day. It was about controlling this emotion that was uncontrollable. I hated this emotion so much, I hated it.

"I found a button, and on top of that people were like 'You're looking good.' You know? So why would I stop? It's like, this was dope, in a way. It was like a self-defence mechanism, that's what bulimia was for me. It wasn't about losing weight, it wasn't about controlling my appetite, it truly was about how it stopped me from crying."

And although Gabourey thought she was in control of her emotions at the time, she now understands she was actually “getting worse”.