Globally, 970 million people suffer from a mental illness and doctors say it’s something we cannot wish away

According to research by the Global Happiness Council (GHC), the most common condition among people of working age is mental illness. Globally, 970 million people suffer from a mental illness or a substance use disorder.

Anxiety, depression, or a substance use disorder affects 1 in 6 South Africans. The National Mental Health Policy Framework for South Africa states that “up to 80% of South Africans who need mental health support are unable to conveniently get it”. This only serves to exacerbate the situation.

Anxiety and depressive disorders increasing by 36.4% and 38.7%, respectively, over the past two years. Mental health is important to an individual's well-being, and if you're not in a good mental state, you're more likely to have physical problems. Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, head of operations at Bonitas Medical Fund said South Africans were facing compounded issues, including economic uncertainty, political instability, and poor socio-economic conditions.

Add the burden of mental health issues to the mix, and you had a lethal concoction. To mitigate the issues faced by South Africans, Bonitas medical aid partnered with the Panda app to offer members comprehensive mental health information, community support, and expert help in the palm of their hand by offering free mental health advice. The app offers a monitoring feature that enables you to keep track of and assess your individual development concerning your mental health. The app encompasses everything aimed at focusing on education while also assisting loved ones.

Dr Mkhatshwa said the level of support will depend on how much help you need. ‘This ranges from level one, where there is an easy access point to community, information, and support, through to level 5 where Panda will notify you to contact emergency services.

Through the app, you can engage in audio-only sessions with mental health experts through virtual consultations with accredited and registered counsellors, social workers, psychologists, and other mental health professionals as well as learn new skills through videos and assignments. With Panda, you will be able to find the support and resources that you need. In a nutshell: The right care at the right time for a healthy mind, using your phone.’

A mental illness affects the way a person experiences and behaves in the world around them. It can affect anyone, regardless of colour, religion, or income, and is a recognized medical condition in the same way that chronic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure are. The two most prevalent mental health issues are anxiety disorders and depression, although there are also eating disorders, PTSD, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), bipolar mood disorder, psychotic illnesses like schizophrenia, and personality disorders. Alcohol and drug abuse are also categorized as a form of mental disorder. The good news is that it's a condition that can be successfully managed and treated successfully. Mkhatshwa believes that raising public awareness of the issue can help dispel misconceptions, hostility, discrimination, and judgement by encouraging people to be more honest about it.

Recognising the signs These can vary but, in general, these include: Being frequently sad, depressed, and gloomy for long periods and feeling overwhelmed by life’s problems.

Major changes in eating habits, resulting in weight loss or gain

Struggling to concentrate and make decisions

Loss of energy and lack of motivation

Constant stress and anxiety over work, finances, life, friends, and family

Easily irritated and more aggressive than usual

Having thoughts of death or suicide

Drug or alcohol abuse may also be a sign of underlying mental illness Help is at hand.

There are specialised mental health programmes in place through most medical aids and most mental illnesses can be effectively treated by health professionals and the community-based services or NGOs. Dr Mkhatshwa said mental disease could not be wished away. Read the latest issue of IOL Health digital magazine here.