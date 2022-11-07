‘Good Hope FM’ radio presenter opens up about her battle with mental health

“GoodHope FM” radio presenter Celest Anthony shares her journey of battling depression and anxiety, off the back of October being Mental Health Awareness month. The 31-year-old host of the “Night Life” show says one of the ways to de-stigmatise mental health issues is to talk about them as much as possible publicly.

Anthony, from Stellenbosch, told IOL Entertainment how she coped with her mental illness. “I suffer from depression and anxiety. My coping mechanism includes a strict schedule of things that may seem trivial to others but ensures I stay on track. “This includes making my bed first thing in the morning, having breakfast the same time every morning, taking my medication, cleaning my room, eating healthy and trying to exercise.

“Essentially, routine has become my best friend; it helps with feeling that you are in control of your life.” Anthony was diagnosed in 2015 but said she had been aware of her mental health challenges before that. And she has good days and bad days. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celest Anthony (@celest_anthony) “I want everyone to understand that the path to mental wellness isn’t linear. Some days, you are okay and other days, you are not okay, and both are okay.”

The radio host said she wanted to share her story to inspire others and get people talking about mental illness. “I want conversations about mental health to happen outside a therapeutic setting. “It is my hope that discussions around mental health can happen at the family dinner table, at a braai with our friends, in the office with our colleagues and at quick gym session with a buddy. And, in so doing, we will normalise the conversation and, hopefully, that will open the door for our friends and family members to reach out without fear.

Anthony shared tips on how to deal with mental health challenges. “It is important to understand that everyone will find different coping mechanisms that works for them. However, with that said, I’ve found that there are a few things that are generally helpful. “Find a friend you can confide in, someone you trust. They can be your go-to person when you feel yourself slipping but, at the same time, they may see you slipping before you do.

“Find routines that work for you; waking up, exercising, making your bed, eating a healthy breakfast and so on. “Journalling – something you’ll find in my morning routine, as it helps me take control of the start of my day and sets the tone for the rest of the day. “Finding positive influencers – podcasts, books, social media accounts – anything that you find helpful, and consume it for at least 30 minutes a day.

“And, of course, a healthy and balanced diet works wonders.” She adds: “I am not a doctor nor a psychologist but I can speak from experience. “I find that the first thing I notice in myself is lack of sleep at night and being overwhelmingly sleepy during the day.

“Appetite changes – overeating some days and not eating on other days.” “Loss of interest in things that I usually find fun. “Increased fatigue – I’ll find myself very tired without having to do much.

“Lack of motivation – I find that once a slip into depression I’m not motivated to do anything, even with a list of responsibilities waiting.” “It is so important to understand that your mental health journey, like any other adventure in life, may be difficult but it’s also rewarding because, on this journey, you will discover so much more about who you are. I’ve always maintained the sentiment that asking for help is a sign of strength and not weakness.” “Night Life” airs on GHFM from Monday to Thursday 9pm to midnight.