London - Queen Elizabeth's pharmacist is selling a "lamentable" homeopathic remedy said to contain essence of the Berlin Wall. Enthusiasts of alternative medicine claim the concrete wall between former West and East Germany can help improve relationships when consumed in a highly diluted form.

But the extraordinary treatment, on sale at Ainsworth’s, the pharmacist by appointment to the Queen and Prince Charles, was highlighted by homeopathy critic Dr Edzard Ernst as an example of far-fetched claims made by alternative medicine.

His attack was the latest salvo in the simmering row over the efficacy of these often costly treatments, many of which are available online. The professor of complementary medicine at Exeter University said those behind the Berlin Wall "treatment" claim it carries a "spiritual force".

Incredibly, and with no apparent irony, they say it will help "break down walls" between people, he added.

He explained that pieces of the Berlin Wall are ground down and mixed with lactose before being diluted multiple times until they are soluble. The final product does not contain a "single molecule from the wall", but is claimed to contain its essence, he said.

He added: "The lamentable thing is not that shops sell it, the lamentable thing is that people are being misinformed."

Another critic of Berlin Wall therapy, writing in the journal Medical Science Monitor wrote: "What therapeutic advantage does Berlin Wall have over ordinary garden wall, or Spaghetti Junction concrete?"

Dr Ernst said the Royal Warrant gives treatments such as the Berlin Wall therapy "credibility" they do not deserve.

