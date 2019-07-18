Gwyneth Paltrow has found a royal admirer in Princess Martha Louise of Norway. Picture: File

Gwyneth Paltrow has found a royal admirer in Princess Martha Louise of Norway — a third cousin of the Queen who was once tipped as a bride for Prince Edward — and it’s all thanks to Paltrow’s shaman.

I can reveal that Paltrow and Princess Martha Louise have bonded over their mutual love of alternative lifestyles.

While Paltrow’s Goop website gives out recipes for spirit truffles which aid extrasensory perception, the princess claims to have supernatural powers including the ability to speak to angels and horses.

The pair recently met for the first time on holiday in New York state’s The Hamptons and were introduced by Paltrow’s shaman, the self-proclaimed healer Shaman Durek, who also happens to be in a relationship with the Norwegian.

Princess Martha Louise, 47, was so excited to meet the Hollywood star she posted a selfie of her and Paltrow, smiling for the camera in their bikinis. "Meeting amazing people that make us grow is such a gift of life," she wrote on Instagram. "Meeting Gwyneth Paltrow was such a gift. Your wisdom, strength, your clear vision and soft personality with a great sense of humour is so inspiring."

Los Angeles based Shaman Durek — whose real name is Durek Verrett, 44 — expressed his happiness at facilitating the encounter. "I’m so happy my loves have met finally," he said.

Durek and the princess, who divorced her husband of 14 years, Ari Behn, in 2016, have been dating since May and now run international shamanic consultations described by Goop as: "An extreme detox, vomiting (is) often involved."

Durek is a self-styled "global ambassador of love" who boasts of contact with aliens. He has been described by Paltrow as a "beacon and a channel of light".

He says of the actress: "We are now like brother and sister."

Daily Mail