London - Scientists claim to have developed a way of detecting schizophrenia – by carrying out tests on human hairs.
Japanese researchers said levels of an enzyme called MPST is linked to people having the severe mental illness – symptoms of which can include hallucinations, delusions and disorganised thinking.
They looked at MPST levels in post-mortem brain samples from patients who had schizophrenia and compared them to unaffected people.
Schizophrenia is characterised by thoughts or experiences that seem out of touch with reality, disorganised speech or behaviour and decreased participation in daily activities