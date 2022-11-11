Health hacks for your brain this exam season

Our brains are on 24/7. According to nutritional psychiatry research on brain food released by Harvard, your brain requires a constant supply of fuel. This fuel comes from your diet, and the components make all the difference.

Story continues below Advertisement

Simply put, your diet directly affects the structure and functionality of your brain, which in turn influences your mood. Dietitian Bianca Tromp has some advice on eating to achieve optimal brain and body functions for exam season. We’re all feeling worn out at this time of year. But this time is extra difficult for pupils and students who are sitting for their end-of-year exams. Exam season is a mental marathon and healthy eating habits are essential.

Certain foods can give you an edge by fuelling your brain while improving your memory, energy levels and concentration. 1. Protein The benefits of protein extend not only to physical performance, but also to mental performance.

Story continues below Advertisement

Vitamin B12, choline, and selenium in eggs promote brain function and are among the best proteins to feed the brain. Among others, high-protein sources include chicken, fish, beef, mutton, pork, beans, soya, lentils and chickpeas. These foods will also keep you from feeling hungry during an exam. High-protein bars and shakes are a great way to give your brain the protein it needs if you're too stressed to eat.

Story continues below Advertisement

2. Fruit rich in antioxidants Vitamin C, which is abundant in several fruits including oranges, guavas, kiwi fruit, strawberries, as well as tomatoes and peppers – yes, they are classified as fruit too – helps to preserve the brain and maintain overall brain health. Berries contain flavonols, which enhance mental performance, in addition to vitamin C 3. Healthy fats

Healthy fats improve brain performance. Avocados, nuts, seeds, olives (and their oil) as well as fatty fish (salmon, pilchards, sardines) are high in healthy fats, including omega-3 fatty acids which are instant brain nutrition. 4. Vegetables Leafy greens such as spinach, lettuce and broccoli contain brain-protecting compounds and promote brain health.

According to studies conducted at Rush University Medical Centre in Chicago, consuming one serving (either half a cup cooked or a full cup raw) of green leafy vegetables each day may help to prevent memory loss and enhance cognitive function. 5. Water Water consumption has been associated with quicker decision-making and enhanced brain function.

Water intake enhances oxygenation and blood flow to the brain, which helps with memory and attention. As a result, make sure you have a full bottle of water at all times. 6. Exercise regularly Make time to exercise during study breaks because it will increase blood circulation, thereby improving memory, and attention. Even short sessions of aerobic exercise are beneficial.