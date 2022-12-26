Holidays blues? South African Depression and Anxiety Group has you covered

Generally, the holidays are known as a time of joy and celebrations. However, for many people, this can be a time of depression and sadness. According to an American Psychological Association survey, 38% of participants said the holiday season made them feel more stressed out. Stress can increase the likelihood of being sick, abusing drugs, and developing anxiety and depression more frequently.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group offers some helpful tips about how to cope with fatigue and the stressors that come with this time of year. It's easy to put the needs of others ahead of our own, but it's crucial to make time to concentrate on what our bodies need, self-care. Feeling a little down? Things you can do to lift your mood:

Spend some time by yourself. Exercise, meditate, or read a book. Make a self-care box and fill it with anything you like, such as your favourite tea, snacks, poems, or affirmations. When you feel triggered or simply not feeling like yourself, open that box. Spending time in the garden, possibly growing some herbs, and giving them as a gift to someone you love is a thoughtful gesture.

Say a positive affirmation: you can come up with your own or use one of the following. “I will try my best, and that’s all I can do”, or “I am enough every day in every way. I am getting better”. Instead of trying to please everyone this festive season focus on what makes you happy.

Set boundaries with your family. If you are alone these holidays, find online communities to be a part of that can help you cope. Stick to your routine and structure can help you deal with unexpected stress that comes with holidays. According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, asking for help can sometimes seem intimidating, but it's one of those things that we can get perspective on by taking a different approach.

When support is needed, reach out and ask for it. Establish a buddy system, a partnership where both parties may check in on and support one another. Inform your loved ones of how things are going, and if something seems to be changing, let them know.

It's crucial not to be isolated when you are grieving. Grief itself can be challenging enough. Particularly difficult around the holidays. When we're grieving for loved ones over the holidays, meditating may not be easy, but it can help us deal with our intense emotions more effectively. Should you find yourself feeling overwhelmed these holidays SADAG will be open 24 hours a day, please call to speak to a counsellor:

Suicide helpline: 0800 567 567 Cipla Mental Health Helpline: 0800 456 789 WhatsApp chat line: 087 163 2030