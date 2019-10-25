London - The first treatment to slow Alzheimer’s disease could soon be available to millions, it was dramatically announced this week.
Drugs giant Biogen shook the medical world by unexpectedly releasing results suggesting it has developed the first effective medicine for the disease.
After years of high-profile dementia trial failures, experts welcomed the "transformative discovery" as a "hugely exciting" breakthrough that could be life changing for dementia patients.
Crucially, the company said trial data for drug aducanumab is strong enough to apply for medicine licences in the US, Europe and Japan early next year. That in itself is a huge milestone.
Despite billions of pounds spent on research, no company has got to the point of submitting an application to drugs regulators before.