Horoscope: Find out what your star sign has in store for the week ahead

Tanya Obreza Aries (March 21 - April 20): Stand by for a reshuffling of values, which could see love and friendship take on a new tone. You’ll be surprised at who volunteers when you need help, and you’ll be equally startled at who will let you down. This week brings a crash course in what you need from relationships. Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Half the world is talking about cutting workload. According to social futurists, we’re all meant to be “downsizing”, and value our leisure time more. Seems that you haven’t really taken this message to heart, as you continue to slog through the workload, regardless. Get off the treadmill, Taurus. Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You have a reputation for conquering your competition with words. Wry, quirky humour is Gemini’s style - and your words can be quite cutting. But if making light of others’ characteristics, don’t expect an appreciative audience. Sure, there are times when the world deserves ridicule, but not everyone will get the joke. Play nice. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): A secret could be exposed. While you may feel a tad indignant at having your psyche placed on such public display - avoid any temptation to retaliate. This is not a time to shoot whatever grace you have left in the foot. The trouble with confronting bullies is that you risk acting the same way. Be the better person.

Leo (July 23 - August 23): If recent efforts have felt like all pain and no gain, don’t lose heart. This isn’t the first time you’ve battled against the odds. So file mistakes under forget, and keep trying for that breakthrough. Take comfort in the fact that there’s a planetary support team assembling this week, just for you. A relationship may benefit from an honest heart to heart.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22): You have the enviable ability to catch hold of yourself in times of chaos and do a quick reality check. Just as well, as life’s been a busy blur of activity recently - and you’ve probably made more changes than usual. Just don’t be guilted or seduced into following another’s dreams.

Libra (September 23 - October 23): Most Librans can expect a better week. You’ve managed to shake off recent problems, and the forces which previously prevented progress have moved on. This leaves you with optimism, and the benefit of hindsight. You also increasingly look and feel fantastic - a fabulous bonus.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): This week’s spirited sassiness can’t help but turn heads. Business could mix with pleasure. Or perhaps a higher-up is instrumental in pushing you towards success. Whatever the case, right now you’re ambitious and talented enough to triumph. If others resent your moment of glory, ignore them.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You might want to put some space between yourself and a barrage of conflicting opinions. Be smarter in your making decisions. To maintain stability at work and home, stay patient and remain receptive to alternative viewpoints: honest discussion beats hostility any time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): For some time now, you’ve suffered upheaval. But it hasn’t been all bad, as you’ve gained the gifts of wisdom, tenacity and tolerance. The planets now also announce a major change and growing confidence. Romance wins a generous time slot, with enough allure to conjure up an enigmatic new love.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): Just when you thought everything was going well, yet another new setback tests you. You have the tenacity to get through this. Most Aquarians work too long and too hard to even consider surrender. You’re prepared to take all necessary measures to maintain peace of mind - and that’s what counts.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): After walking on financial quicksand for so long, this week brings you comfortably back on solid ground. You’re also better able to appreciate how previous setbacks served you. With hindsight, you can turn past mistakes into future triumphs. Find what you love doing, and enjoy it.