Horoscope: Find out what your star sign has in store for the week ahead

By Tanya Obreza Aries (March 21 - April 20) Best Day: Saturday 13th This week Ariens are hit by an emotional superstorm. It’s not your fault: blame a malevolent Mercury. Unexpected or hidden issues resurface – and you’re not happy about it. Some will choose to hide away from life’s current madness. Others will stick around and resolve troubling matters. Do whatever best soothes heart, mind and soul. Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Best Day: Sunday 7th

Your real rewards will arrive soon Taurus but, despite a meddling Mercury, there’s plenty to accomplish this week. If you can survive an untimely setback, there’s no stopping you. Just stay determined. One individual in particular has a powerful effect on you. A little extravagance is also likely, as you may have some extra cash to spend.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Best Day: Wednesday 10th

Mercury slips into hibernation, inviting Geminis to do the same. This looks like a quiet week. Talk could turn towards moving house or the need for DIY to a residence or relationship. Of course, life would be more exciting with a touch of passion. Don’t fret – someone special is nearly within kissing distance.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Best Day: Tuesday 9th

The pace continues to be slower this week. While Cancerians love a break, you don’t enjoy disruption to your routine. Should retrograde Mercury halt plans, don’t try to speed things up or you may jeopardise future opportunities. While waiting for your own ventures to get back on track, offer to help others. The favour will eventually be returned.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Best Day: Saturday 13th

Many facets of our lives are continuously subject to change, and this week it’s relationships. This kind of repair work will need your commitment. But progress in any area is seldom easy without patience and perhaps, some compromise. Besides, there’s a special kind of wealth to be found in genuine love and friendship.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Best Day: Sunday 7th

Your outlook on life undergoes a major revision right now, particularly as a pensive Mercury has you reassessing relationships. If you no longer share the same values, start replacing friends for those that truly understand you. Indeed, expect associates to come and go for a while. Life may be unsteady, but you will also feel a sense of relief.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Best Day: Monday 8th

You prefer your life uncluttered, Libra. It’s unfortunate, then, that this week looks a tad messy – especially for those in love affairs. Perhaps one participant has failed to mention that there’s a third party in the mix. If that’s you, are you really prepared to risk everything for a short term fling? Business matters look more settled.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Best Day: Friday 11th

With Mercury still sliding backwards, don’t start anything new. To avoid errors, double-check your finances, reconfirm appointments, have everything ready before a deadline and leave extra time for the unexpected. Also, remember – the past has a cute way of reappearing on your doorstep when you least expect it.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Best Day: Thursday 11th

Mercury is at a standstill, which has most of your zodiac neighbours in a flutter – but not you, Sagittarius. This week you’re determined to take that proverbial leap of faith. Go for it. You now have planetary permission to take what’s yours - and the time’s also right to trash whatever’s stagnant or obsolete. So out with the old, and in with the new.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Best Day: Monday 8th

Retrograde Mercury brings its usual disruption, with home life becoming chaotic. If feeling frustrated or angry, your patience with loved ones may run thin. Every Capricorn has a true sense of justice – so what you give is what you expect to receive. If loved ones are taking advantage, you’ll quickly let them know.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Best Day: Tuesday 9th

You’re blessed this week. Many Aquarian dreams are ready to come true, and all because you’ve come to realise that we’re all interconnected. What happens to one of us happens to all of us. It’s in this delicious dance that we move towards true joy and love. This week, what you give, you’ll receive back. Instant good karma.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Best Day: Friday 11th

It’s time to kick back, relax and not take yourself or others too seriously. With Mercury out of phase, think carefully about creating rifts that you’re likely to regret. To ward off Mercury’s pessimism, do everything in your power to alleviate stress and have fun. A little romance and revelry might do. Some healthy exercise too.