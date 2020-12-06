Horoscope: Find out what your star sign has in store for the week ahead

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Steady as she goes, Aries. You’re sailing into a week that requires tact and patience. For one thing, pushy behaviour won’t open doors as effectively as a courteous request. At worst, beg to differ and walk away with your integrity intact. Your absence will ensure that you won’t be taken for granted again. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Networking is an excellent way to share your talents, and this week you might find yourself in the right place at the right time. Similarly, it’s knowledge that creates success, so impress others with your intellect. If love’s on your mind, it shouldn’t be too difficult to deliver a knockout sales pitch. After all, it’s a commodity you believe in. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Geminis live the paradox of being people-orientated but are easily stifled when confined. So, if someone tries to bolt a ball and chain around your thoughts or actions, you might be tempted to make a run for it. Truth is, some consider your plans to be unrealistic but don’t forget these are your dreams. Go make them happen.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Expect an all-or-nothing kind of week, with little middle ground. The highs can bring a surge of action, the lows an overly-confident or aggressive attitude. If feeling energetic, immerse yourself in demanding activity, especially if you’re stuck at home. Yes, you’re feeling frustrated but so is everyone else. Chill, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

The world’s getting smaller, but it can seem like a big, lonely place when you start to question how much you have in common with those around you. Major planets are in the same boat, feeling very distant. Perhaps it’s time to find new solutions to old problems – there’s little point sticking to the tried and true if it’s not working.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Change doesn’t come easily to Virgos. This week, however, you start to learn new ways of dealing with life. It won’t be easy to make certain changes, but letting go is what you should do. Stop worrying about the things that you might leave behind and, instead, focus on everything waiting in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Dust off recent confusion, and pull your self-esteem out of its tailspin. With inspiration and drive steering the way, it’s time to regain control. Romance encourages intimacy and warmth, although it’s a week for tenderness rather than torrid passion. The planets also inspire imaginative ways to improve your income.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Help can often come from mysterious quarters and we don’t always know who’s pulling the strings on our behalf, or why. If this is happening, don’t question it. Finances improve as the week progresses. When the cosmos signals it’s time for spending, don’t argue. Half of life’s negatives are due to our failure to act on the positives.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

This birthday season coincides with a major turning point, a time when you’re free to attract whatever you please. For some, new business or travel opportunities arise. Others enjoy the pleasures of requited romance. Just be wary of overly-dependent companions, particularly those who would happily fritter away your hard-earned cash.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

It’s okay, Capricorn. We know all about the darker passions that lurk beneath your sometimes overly-pragmatic veneer. Last week offered the chance to free some of that hidden intensity, but many of you kept a handle on things. This week pushes even harder for inner desires to be set free. Such daring has been a long time coming.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

If trouble flares, act with diplomacy. The trick lies in distancing yourself from this week’s emotional inferno, rather than getting caught up in it. As soon as Aquarians buy into any overhyped drama, you lose your natural objectivity. Without it, you could make some ill-considered decisions, and this isn’t the time for that. Don’t overreact.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisceans are known for their wistful ways. It’s fine to have the occasional daydream, but don’t let fantasy replace reality. A hard ask, I know. But in order not to be exploited, you really must be able to deal with the cold, hard facts of life – there may be a few to contend with this week. Know who your true allies are.