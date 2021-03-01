Horoscope: Find out what your star sign has in store this week

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20): Don’t assume you’re the sole trustee of all the right answers and don’t dismiss alternative views before they’re even heard. The planets have sudden shifts of mood and energy this week, and so do you. If there’s anything important you want to discuss or organise, leave it until week’s end. You’re less likely to stir up a hornet’s nest. Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You might be snappy this week, especially if someone is trying to steal your glory. Or if someone is behaving badly, jealousy’s probably to blame. Try not to get too caught up in the drama. Romantically, there’s not much stirring in the heavens but, surprisingly, you don’t mind. You need time to chill. Gemini (May 21 - June 21): During these confusing times, it’s difficult to know what’s really going on. Despite best intentions, what others are saying may be misleading. In the same way, it could be you who’s being misunderstood. Use this chance to find solutions to problems, but take care you don’t overreact to constructive criticism. Perhaps someone’s just trying to be helpful? Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Few people will agree with your plans this week and may not like what you have to offer. Don’t try to force your views. The best thing is to avoid discussions where you feel questions or accusations are pointed at you. Instead, follow your dreams and allow others to have theirs. Not everyone beats to the same drum.

Leo (July 23 - August 23): It’s strange how things can improve once you decide to surrender your worries to the universe. This next week should bring progress on a matter that’s been causing you worry or discomfort. Ironically, this comes at a time when the issue in question hardly seems to matter any more. Or so you thought.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22): Start collecting property listings. Looks like a house move is in your future, and you’re primed to make this new living space extra intriguing. But when it comes to relationships, it’s not looking steady. Some Virgos are wondering if they might be better off alone. Where money is concerned, it’s best to stay prudent. Don’t spend what you can’t afford.

Libra (September 23 - October 23): It’s one of those weeks, Libra. You’re stressed, and can’t cope with much more. But one of the remarkable things about you is your amazing ingenuity. Sure, there may be a roadblock or two, but your innate GPS should instinctively steer you towards unmapped detours. Laughter, too, will help settle any excessive stress.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You become ambitious, with a growing awareness of your special talents. In doing so, unhappy conditions are no longer tolerated. Don’t assume authority on every topic at hand. It’s a sure bet that someone with more knowledge will call you to question. Bank balances need to stay healthy.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): If you’ve been putting off a tough conversation, you might be forced to do just that. Of course you’d prefer to skirt around the facts, but this week you can’t escape reality. It’s a sobering time, but also a chance to own up to your own culpability. Just don’t try to compensate with your overly caustic wit, as your words might seem dark in tone.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): You may be tempted to shift the blame onto others and why not, when everyone else is doing the same? It’s a week where there’s little room to manoeuvre. No one is at fault. It’s more a case of each for themselves. You have every right to follow suit. The upside: business and pleasure entwine. Delightfully so.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): Co-operation comes easily this week. You know which buttons to push to get others moving in the right direction without upsetting their sense of independence. Support comes to you from an unexpected source without you having to ask for it. Even an old rival may come over to your side.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Endless stress has chipped away at the Piscean spirit. A good portion of humanity is feeling very tetchy, with many brewing up to a tiff. You could save yourself problems by taking a few days break, alone. Sometimes this call for social isolation comes in handy. The other trick is to become invisible. Tread softly.