Horoscope: What the stars have in store this week

International astrologer Tanya Obreza let's us know what's in the stars this week. Aries (March 21 - April 20) Here’s a week when one detour leads to another. If coupled, you might want more independence, but be sure to give your partner the same freedom. Singles can expect love that’s short and sweet and for now, that’s the way you like it. Should the planets argue for a career change, don’t ignore them. Be grateful for any timely guidance. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Work keeps you busy though there may be temptations on offer. You could be presented with a get-rich-quick scheme that seems too good to be true. You’re right - it is. If stepping into a new relationship, set up a no-touch zone until you’re sure your prospective lover isn’t already committed. Life’s messy enough as it is.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

If you’ve taken to working on a hunch, your success rate now runs high. Planetary trends lend their weight to your powers of intuition this week, enabling some instinctive decision making when it really matters. As a bonus, financial gains look set to boost spending power. Sometimes, Geminis do have all the fun!

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Decide every day to pay attention to what life throws at you - you’re much braver than you realise. Stay strong during any challenging moments this week. Even the most difficult of dramas can be enlightening once through it. So calm your fears, Cancer, then walk through the event. Not around it, but through it.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Leos love their freedom. When the going gets really tough, there’s a tendency to abandon relationships, thinking you don’t need that person any more. But this week, the planets stir up confusion, so think carefully before doing anything drastic. If you don’t, the heart you break now could turn out to be your own.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

Most Virgos are over-achievers. You’re overworked, overstressed and trying to balance work with play sometimes seems impossible. But try you must. You’re no good to anyone in a permanent state of exhaustion. So this week, you need to slow it right down. Then dissuade others from nudging you forward. Choose your own gear and stay in it.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

If given a second chance at ventures that previously didn’t go so well, figure out who’s best at what and drum up a solid sense of teamwork, even if it has to be via the internet. Should love or money come your way, accept with gratitude. In the same spirit, give openly. Best news: perhaps, a gentle stroll down memory lane.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

If you have anything to announce to the world, do it now. You’re in the mood to tell it like it is. Insights come out of the blue, so give yourself permission to dream big. At the same time, be sure to involve others. Network your way towards success. Just be sure to give everyone equal attention to avoid hurt feelings.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

When reality doesn’t fit in with your expectations, you might feel tempted to blame others. One thing’s for sure, we all see things in different ways and few of us have the power to read each others’ minds. Spell your thoughts out more clearly next time and if necessary, compromise. Forgive, too.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Change is coming, so sharpen your intellect and prepare. By week’s end, your ability to think differently allows you to develop brilliant new concepts. More to the point, you’re no longer prepared to be taken for granted and won’t hesitate in letting others know this. For singles, a new love affair promises to be more than just a casual fling.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Your moods have wavered for some time now, but should resentment pay the Aquarian spirit a brief visit this week, it’s best given the cold shoulder. You’re probably tapping into old hurts that run well back into younger years. It’s time to let bygones be bygones. Yesterday is history and tomorrow’s a mystery, so concentrate on the here and now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This week seems keen to introduce someone of a similar persuasion. What’s more, you needn’t go far - a soul mate or soul friend may be very close by. In money matters, though, you probably have less purchasing power than usual. If debts are already toppling towards humiliation, settle for less spending.