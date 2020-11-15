Horoscope: What the stars have in store this week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Tanya Obreza Aries (March 21 – April 20) You remained calm and did your best. No one could possibly have asked for more. This week, you start to make up for lost ground. One hint: work on your presentation. It’s all in the way you tell it and sell it. Even if presented with the occasional hurdle, know that you’re a stayer who’s in it for the win. Taurus (April 21 – May 20) You’ve postponed a decision long enough. It’s time to do something about it. Sure, it pays to be prepared – and we all know practice makes perfect. The big question is: are you ready to give it a try? You’ll know by taking action. If tension does exist, they seem more to do with immediate family. Gemini (May 21 – June 21) It’s an ambitious week, but if you want something done – do it yourself. Delegate a project, and it may never be completed. For now, it’s best to fly solo. Others are surprised by your sudden solitary approach, but at least you’ll get results. Finances suggest an exciting detour – as does a close well-wisher. Cancer (June 22 – July 22) When we look at other people, we see many of their qualities in seemingly random ways. Yet the qualities we see in the those around us are often related to the traits that exist in us. “Like attracts like” is one of the spiritual laws of the universe. Who are you drawn to this week?

Leo (July 23 – August 23) If you’re asked to tend to a partner’s or family needs, don’t oblige out of guilt. You have your own life to lead and sainthood is a tiring road to follow. If you need some thinking space, a few days break might let you reflect from a distance. The planets encourage you to spread your wings and fly – preferably somewhere quiet.

Virgo (August 24 – September 22) This week, it’s a case of lucky with money but, perhaps, unlucky in love. Career ambitions should proceed as planned, but your satisfaction may be slightly clouded by trouble with someone you love. Perhaps you’ve been devoting too much time to work and not enough time to play? Don’t take loved ones for granted.

Libra (September 23 – October 23) It’s the ethereal, rather than the material, that captures your imagination this week. The pressure’s off, so the focus steers towards spirituality and home. Creativity, love and children is where your attention falls. You work hard for your family, so take time to enjoy them. Dreams have meanings.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22) Get ready for special treats. Enjoy every moment of feeling pampered and spoiled. At work, too, your patience should be rewarded as an important breakthrough is achieved. A timely bonus could also make it easier to pay debts. Bills first, luxuries later. Sometimes, everything seems to fall into place.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21) You may be feeling restless, but don’t force things to happen. It’s often easier to go with the flow. See obstacles in the same light as opportunities. Life is a constant dance, so choose the rhythm that offers you genuine joy, and know that all paths lead to the same place – your greatest good.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20) You’re probably not certain whether recent events were a delightful dream, a nightmare or fate. Confronted by surprise or suspicion, this week forces you to explore new dimensions of your talents, inner truths and affections. Out of this intense transformation you will emerge, in many ways, reborn.

Aquarius (January 21 – February 18) Feeling overworked and underpaid? Not to worry, recognition and rewards will soon follow. Business travel is likely, as is more financial freedom. The time’s right for disciplined work, which you’re capable of handling. All this dedication doesn’t flow just one way – the more you give, the more you get.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Chances are you’ve felt restrained by regulations, but you’re now given a chance to break free. Where others might hesitate before the fear of an uncertain future, you lead by example and show you’re ready to move on. This could mean letting some grievances drop, so be ready to forgive and forget.