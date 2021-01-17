Horoscope: What the stars have in store this week

By Tanya Obreza Aries (March 21 - April 20) This week Mars provides a financial and intellectual boost. Right now your imagination’s firing, and so is your energy. Just make sure the left hand knows what the right is doing - whether it be yours or someone else’s. Other cosmic forces might try to slow professional progress, but Aries determination wins through. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) If there’s to be any conflict, look to relationships. Mostly because the planets are meddling where they shouldn’t. Even so, take this chance to express unresolved anger - but in a constructive way. As peace returns towards late week, you again head in a positive direction. But if still feeling unsure, sympathetic friends lend a comforting shoulder.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Geminis are well known for voicing their views. Some admire this confidence, others find it annoying. Any opposition, however, just fuels your strong-mindedness - especially if you’re convinced that you’re right. Truth is: middle ground can be found. Stay flexible and accommodate others’ needs as well as your own.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Here’s a delightful week, when social life and friendships promise to thrive. You actively seek like-minded souls, and they’re magnetically drawn to you. In matters of the heart, carnally charged couples embrace deeper passions. Singles, too, are encouraged to give boldest fantasies free rein. Lust at first sight, perhaps?

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Slow down, Leo. Take a break and give yourself a chance to rest. If reconciliation is necessary, make an effort to forgive and forget. In return, something that has seemed daunting may suddenly turn into a simple exercise - thanks to the generosity of a colleague or friend. Love could also be yours for the taking - but play nice.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

You’re probably feeling better, Virgo - as there’s a noticeable increase on your “can-do” list. This could be some higher spiritual element creeping into the equation. Whatever’s happening, you’re tapping into something extraordinary. With good fortune on side, why not take a risk or two? Use all blessings to your advantage.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Your eyes are set on a special prize this week. While you can occasionally be a tad scattered, now’s the time to strategise long-term goals and prioritise your routines. Librans are usually okay with not being a triple-threat sensation overnight. A surprise offer could also tie in with the luck you’re already enjoying.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Someone isn’t being entirely straight with you at the moment. What’s questionable is whether they’re being deliberately misleading, or they’re sending mixed messages. Just hold off signing anything until you have all the facts. Stay cautious. Keep this week as risk-free as possible, especially with regard to your health.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Even in these hard times, you can use this week to focus on success. Sure, you may feel like the proverbial wallflower every now and then, but people love you. Remember this as you step into this week’s hectic whirl. Even if someone’s not playing by the rules, ignore their pettiness and head for safer ground.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Over time, you’ve learnt that tolerance works well for you. But there are some situations that can still test your patience. What you should look out for this week are ego clashes. Clever Capricorns will recognise there are no real winners in warfare. If love is on your mind, you should find the latter part of the week more amenable.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

If you’ve suffered minor setbacks, don’t fret. Pursue what’s working and leave the rest behind. This week encourages a change of image - not because you’re looking jaded, but because you’re ready to tackle this crazy world on new terms. Your own. And if you can squeeze in enough time for an online spend-up, all the better.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Everyone has their own unique perspective about how things happened. Before you leap to conclusions - untangle any confusion first, or you’ll never know the real facts. Important personal decisions made this week mark a fresh start. What (or who) you choose to embrace will influence your life for years to come.