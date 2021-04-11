Horoscope: What your star sign has in store for the week ahead (April 11- April 17)

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Your mind is on the move, and the change looks positive. Basically, it comes down to trusting your instincts and then acting on them quickly. For many, this will mean new work or study. And why not take a chance on love? All this, thanks to a new moon in your sign. It seems that, this week, you’re irresistible. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Recently, too many demands have drained the Taurean spirit. No wonder you've scuttled back into your shell. Take heart, my friend, brighter times lie ahead. The greatest gift? A growing self-confidence and an equally expanding income. For some, this may relate to professional matters. Others look to resolve a mystery. An “a-ha” moment sheds light. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Seems you’re sensitive to the slightest hint of criticism this week, Gemini. Please don’t overreact to casual comments. No one is out to deliberately hurt you. If you are feeling more vulnerable, let others know. At work, too, impatience could lead you astray. Don’t scatter energies, or you could end up exhausted.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

You’re upset, Cancer, and want to speak your mind. But if you have nothing nice to say, for now, it’s wiser to say nothing at all. Don’t make allegations that are hard to take back. Should you choose to push personal boundaries, be sure you can cope with the consequences. Or if you are feeling tired, take time out to rest.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Think twice before saying anything in the heat of the moment, or you may regret it. Yes, these are difficult times, but remember we’re all in this together. It’s at home that you’re particularly restless. Leos who manage to get out regularly fare better. It’s the homebound that are having a particularly hard time.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

This week brings a welcome turning point. As there’s no telling where unexpected offers may lead, why not take a few calculated risks? Financial problems should also start to ease. so, at last, niggling debts can start to be cleared. You’re welcome to disagree, but this all sounds like the makings of a much easier time.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

That old self-doubt is back again, but you’ll just have to scrape up your self-esteem and paste on your best smile. Most of the trouble is at home, so you’re in for some candid chat if there’s any hope of restoring the peace. Sometimes it’s best to just forgive and forget. That means forgiving yourself, too.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

As much as you’d like to retain stability, the cosmos seems determined to cause the unpredictable. This is your week to discover that a new way of looking at life can bring blessings. If offered an opportunity to expand, don’t hesitate. You’re also better equipped to deal with financial issues, so sort out money problems.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Common sense proves to be your biggest ally this week, when you’re asked to be more giving in your approach to life and love. Children draw out your nurturing tendencies, or close friends and family request a helping hand. If that means putting up with minor gripes, so be it. You have heavenly support.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

You may be cash-strapped, but don’t give others the impression that your finances are unsettled. Worrying about income makes no difference but it could attract dishonest individuals. There are plenty of sharks out there all-too-happy to feed on concerned Capricorns. Remain silent about your income and expenditure.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Take the initiative when it comes to love. A burning attraction could set off real-life sparks, so why let so much passion go to waste? Enjoy the fireworks, Aquarius. If romance isn’t what’s fuelling current desires, make the most of what is, especially in creative or artistic matters. There’s also a direct link between work and romance.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This week, Pisceans tackle negotiations forcefully and with purpose, happily and, in your favour. And now that you’ve finally decided to embark on that special journey or project, there’s no turning back. This is a time when one small catalyst could make all the difference. Someone in authority may offer a helping hand.