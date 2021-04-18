Horoscope: What your star sign has in store for the week ahead (April 18-April 24)

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Worried about your life’s direction? Maybe you’ve lost control, either at work or at play. Professionally, you may not feel up to the task. At home, you’re dissatisfied. Could it be that you’re living someone else’s dream? Don’t get caught in their web of discontent. If necessary, it might be the time to break away and go solo. Taurus (April 21 - May 20) Why can’t everyone be as calm as you, Taurus? Then perhaps world peace wouldn’t seem so elusive? But don’t worry about the more worrisome issues of the planet just now. There are more urgent matters in your own back yard to attend to. Should someone close request help, offer support. In time, the favour will be repaid ten-fold. Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Much as you want to take control of a situation, you should step back and see whether someone else takes the initiative. Don’t offer help unless you know it’s really needed. Sometimes, you just have to let others clean their own mess. Financial concerns assume more importance, as expenses increase.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Every now and then, you question whether you’re truly content. Sometimes this concerns relationships, but the focus this week falls more on work. Remember, you can find a resolution to most problems. Either sort it or change direction, the choice is yours. This week it’s directness that will win you favours.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Enjoy the relative calm of this week as you slip into a more relaxed mode, and stay pretty much unflappable. You’re more able to take life as it comes – and if you have put a little extra effort into recent duties, this could be a time of reward. Deservedly so. Expect surprises or sudden opportunities.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

It’s time for a reality check, Virgo. Try to regain control, otherwise the cosmic forecast is more upheaval. Have a little burning ceremony for any faded dreams that have passed on. Even if you feel overwhelmed by the enormity of this task, the best course of action is to just get on with it. It will be cathartic.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Don’t know about sticks, but this week it’s verbal stones that could break your spirit. If someone is being deliberately cantankerous, conflict could follow. Someone needs to be the peacemaker. Let it be you. Lead by example, Libra – it’s a role you usually play well. Of course, there are more challenges than usual to cope with.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

From time to time, the least amount of effort can bring the biggest rewards. Scorpios have charm and confidence, but this week your indomitable spirit also steers most things your way. Plus your words and actions ensure you deliver the goods. It’s a winning formula at a time when you’re urged to mix business with pleasure.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Should life flow faster than usual, don't panic. The universe rarely asks us to cope with situations we’re not ready for. This week, too, it's important to express emotions – even the darker side of your character. If a separation has been brewing, it could be time to make the move. If at a crossroads, someone older could offer advice.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

You’ve finally acted on your wilder ambitions. This means lucrative times ahead. If you’re on a career path, push it for all it’s worth. Financial prospects look bright - and a penchant for speculation should show a great return.Ditto with your love life. Couples should forgive past misgivings. Don’t be afraid to express your emotions.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Expect changes, with real breakthroughs likely. This applies to personal and professional matters. The cosmos continues to encourage career development – and you’re astute enough to realise that you’re being put in a position of power. Love could just as easily flourish alongside work activities, either with a present partner or someone new.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

As one particular phase of your life comes to an end, you trade what’s worn out for something a little different. Be ready to detach from whatever no longer suits you. Romantically, you’re ready for some online chat. Financially, you’re not. While the wolf isn’t as yet at the door, the bills soon will be, so budget accordingly.