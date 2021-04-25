Horoscope: What your star sign has in store for the week ahead (April 25 to May 1)

Aries (March 21 - April 20)

Reassess which aims are worth pursuing and which aren’t, then discard anything (or anyone) that has become troublesome. At the same time, you might like to throw new ideas around with other like-minded or more compatible friends or family. It’s said that many hands make light work. Indeed, the planets suggest safety in numbers.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

With family issues threatening conflict, patience helps you keep a balanced viewpoint and, in these financially challenging times, it might also pay to keep an eye on finances. It’s not that loved ones can’t be trusted but for you to know what they’re spending. In matters of the heart, online or long-distance love could also turn out easier than imagined.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Hang the “do not disturb sign”, Gemini. With the Sun moving through your 12th house of subconscious and endings, your need for privacy takes priority. Even if your social life is dialled back, this week you crave more solitude. This is a time of healing, so be gentle with yourself. It’s a week for quiet meditation, preferably out in nature.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Money remains a niggling need, but there’s nothing like feeling the pinch to prompt ingenuity. Chances are you’ve been putting off the inevitable and not feeling good about it. Result: the week throws you lessons in prudence and financial planning. The downside? Excessive focus on finances could rob relationships of their enchantment.

Leo (July 23 - August 23)

Most Leos are born optimists. What's more, you have the cheek of the devil, often embellishing your achievements and usually getting away with it. Sometimes, though, you overstep the mark. Not so now. Here’s a week when your legendary Leo charm dazzles one and all. Even conflict could work in your favour.

Virgo (August 24 - September 22)

We all make mistakes and, sometimes, there’s a tendency to repeat mistakes time and time again. You’d think by now that you would have learnt to listen to that “inner voice”, the one that suggests reason. This week, you either heed the lesson or stumble back to square one. Steer clear of money-making schemes that seem too good to be true.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

If someone is suddenly taking potshots at you, it’s because you’ve only just come into their sights. Being noticed has its upside but it also finds you in the crosshairs. Envious colleagues are happy to gun down your dreams. Sidestep – swiftly and often. And there’s no need to broadcast your innermost thoughts. Keep everything under wraps.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22)

Advertise your availability and you should be showered with romantic reciprocation. For some, new love simply happens; while others rekindle an old flame. New friendships could also be forged. For many Scorpios, it’s a week when health, wealth and career all benefit from a planetary thumbs up. All this thanks to a full moon in your sign.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

The past has a cute way of reappearing on your doorstep when you least expect it. If this sounds like a recipe for disaster, don’t worry. It's simply a case of using your common sense. By late week, many Sagittarians find that their cash flow improves. It has been a long wait, but you might finally start to pay those overdue bills.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

There’s much to be said for routine, but more recently, the same thing day in and day out has merged into a blur of blandness. This week’s hint of romance or a spark of inspiration and creativity arrives just in time. Throw yourself wholeheartedly into these new options on offer – they could be a lifeline.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

Periods of high stress can make us feel like were losing it, as can being surrounded by people whose values are very different from our own. For most of us, the key to survival in a week like this is to step back, take a deep breath and regain your composure. Only then should you decide what course of action to take.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Often, your best ideas remain dormant in your imagination. Not so now. The cosmos offers you blue skies and boundless horizons. Some days, it all looks so good that you’re ready to promise almost anything to make the most of the moment. Just use your common sense. If attached, love feels passionate and right.