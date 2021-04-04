Horoscope: What your star sign has in store for the week ahead (April 4-April 10)

Aries (March 21 – April 20) Tensions flare as power struggles promote either fight or flight. Your fiery Aries anger can be explosive, but suppressing emotions isn’t healthy either. If you have a problem, aim for a positive outcome rather than just venting. Either clear the air, or take a very long walk. In any case, your health can only improve with a little extra exercise. Taurus (April 21 – May 20) This week calls for compromise. Major pitfalls to watch out for are restlessness or family conflict. Also take care with finances. Leave nothing to chance and if necessary, seek trusted advice. If all this sounds stressful, it doesn’t have to be. You can’t control other people’s grumpier moments but you can control your own. Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

While all is not lost, something might be. Your mind is drawn in many directions and as you become less focused, it can be difficult to keep an eye on everything – especially finances. It’s been said that many hands make light work, but some of them can be attached to demanding individuals. If someone’s complicating a situation, go solo.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

At last, you’re ready to start acting on that list of innovative ideas. Soon, you’ll experience extra clarity that will benefit that long-standing labour of love you’ve been working on. Bringing your dreams to life will keep you too busy for romance, but be on the lookout for an unexpected financial possibility – very welcome in these unsettled times.

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

Job satisfaction can be elusive, especially at a time when you’re worried about what the next week will bring. It’s not a time for drastic changes, Leo. There are still bills to meet and payments to be made. You can, however, plan for the future. Why not consider retraining, perhaps via the internet? Current hardships will become future triumphs.

Virgo (August 24 – September 22)

Put the brakes on any major decisions this week, Virgo. With your usual sense of logic taking a leave of absence, you’re pretty much left under the command of more erratic emotions. Perhaps you’re hiding something, or not telling all? Be honest, and let others know your true feelings. It won’t be as traumatic as you think.

Libra (September 23 – October 23)

Appetites are satisfied in a week that’s hungry for meaning – you’re eager to taste life’s different delights. For some, this may mean spiritual advancement; others are set for a creative leap. Driven by an insatiable urge to learn as much as you can, you’ll enjoy the company and conversation of others. So fulfilling for a Libran.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

Money matters no longer seem to be a thorn in your side. Your competitive spirit shows a more aggressive edge, but this will serve you better than simply falling in line with others. You delight in your newfound ability to harass and hustle until you finally get your way. Even if obstacles challenge your confidence, the cosmos spurs you on.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

Life may continue to feel like an uphill struggle, with challenges causing frustration. Should things not go to plan, relax. Calm that anxious mind and you’ll find the strength to battle on. From adversity comes victory, and a supreme sense of self-satisfaction. It’s only a matter of time before current problems ease.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

Almost everything has its upside – which is well worth remembering this week. The real problem is that you feel a tad dazed or exposed. When you feel this vulnerable, it can help to put some distance between you and others. Sit quietly and come to terms with a few home truths. Learn how to turn current circumstances to your advantage.

Aquarius (January 21 – February 18)

Life can be tough. Still, we must all assume that better times lie ahead. Lucky for you, mighty Mars does too. Your professional standing is in line for a boost, with opportunities coming from unusual sources. Indeed, being in the right place and making the right contacts are important ingredients to current success – so just go for it!

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Just when you were about to let go of some long-held dreams, along comes a guardian angel to remind you why you had such high hopes in the first place. So, what to do? Give up or go on? Trust the voice within. Finally, here’s a week when there’s little to lose and much to gain.